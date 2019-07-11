Skylands Capital Cut Holding in Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) as Market Valuation Rose; As Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose, Holder Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Trimmed by $1.40 Million Its Stake

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc sold 7,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,498 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, down from 40,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $940.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $202.48. About 12.89 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – Apple closes at record high, nabs best week since 2011; 29/03/2018 – LastMile Delivery Platform Will Enable SMBs and Cannabis Delivery Businesses to Effectively Manage Deliveries; Submits to Apple; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: The DACA situation is one that I am personally, as an American, deeply offended by. The DACA situation is not an immigration issue. It’s a moral issue. #RevolutionCHI; 19/03/2018 – APPLE AAPL.O : INSTINET LOWERS FY18 IPHONE UNITS FROM 226MN – 221MN, BELOW CONSENSUS OF 224MN AND EPS FROM $11.56 TO $11.40 ALSO BELOW CONSENSUS OF $11.48; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip report; 19/03/2018 – Apple: Are People Sick of Expensive Phones? — Barrons.com; 08/03/2018 – In the past, some artists have made a connection between Apple’s wealth and its efforts (or lack thereof) to pay musicians; 16/05/2018 – TechCentral.co.z: Microsoft readying new tablet to take on Apple’s iPad; 02/05/2018 – M&G’S RICHARDS: APPLE IS MATURE, GROWING CO; STILL INNOVATING; 08/03/2018 – Apple also issued its conflict minerals report

Skylands Capital Llc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc sold 5,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 407,475 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.16 million, down from 413,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $134.3. About 577,857 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.85B for 23.88 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Round Table Serv Ltd Company holds 0.78% or 11,890 shares. Barr E S And Com reported 63,782 shares. Horrell Mgmt owns 2,359 shares. Oak Associates Limited Oh accumulated 186,891 shares or 2.17% of the stock. Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd has invested 5.87% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hollow Brook Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 6.08% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Prio Wealth Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 620,774 shares. Aristotle Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sunbelt Secs invested in 27,221 shares or 2.59% of the stock. 195,847 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement Sys. Lvw Advisors Ltd reported 2.6% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Dnb Asset Mgmt As accumulated 1.54 million shares. 1.06M were accumulated by Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas. Howland Management Llc accumulated 38,962 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Johnson Invest Counsel Inc has 714,235 shares.

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35 million and $356.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4,281 shares to 43,325 shares, valued at $3.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 9,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,681 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.60 million activity. Shares for $2.26 million were bought by MARTIN J LANDIS.

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41 million and $723.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,000 shares to 5,175 shares, valued at $6.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC) by 41,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd owns 4,256 shares. Finance Services Corporation invested in 1,319 shares. Intact Invest Mngmt reported 47,200 shares stake. Iberiabank Corporation accumulated 4,403 shares. Cim Mangement Inc invested in 4,403 shares. Westpac Banking Corp accumulated 0% or 237,971 shares. Growth Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 340,000 shares or 2.68% of all its holdings. 15,573 are held by Scott & Selber. Kcm Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 163,352 shares or 1.35% of the stock. Doliver Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 2,001 shares. M&T Bancshares holds 79,851 shares. Pittenger And Anderson Inc has 0% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Barclays Public Ltd stated it has 534,457 shares. Tokio Marine Asset, Japan-based fund reported 2,621 shares. Nordea reported 0.01% stake.