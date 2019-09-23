Skylands Capital Boosted Its Position in Bloomin Brands (BLMN) as Stock Value Declined; Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holding Raised by Eqis Capital Management Inc

Skylands Capital Llc increased its stake in Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN) by 21.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc bought 91,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.47% . The hedge fund held 516,550 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.77 million, up from 424,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Bloomin Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $19.44. About 872,723 shares traded. Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) has declined 12.71% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BLMN News: 11/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC REPORTS 6.4 PCT STAKE IN BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC AS OF APRIL 9 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q Rev $1.12B; 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,116.5 MLN VS $1,154.7 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Bloomin’ Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLMN); 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q EPS 68c; 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS AND U.S. COMPARABLE SALES; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q Net $65.4M; 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS, HOLDER JANA PARTNERS REPORTS SHARE SALES; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle names new chief marketing officer; 11/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC SAYS IT HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED A STAKE OF 8.6 PCT IN BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC AS OF FEB 28

Eqis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 232.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc bought 38,058 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 54,427 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.47 million, up from 16,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $50.56. About 7.61 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – U.S. REVENUES INCREASED 1% TO $2.8 BILLION IN THE QUARTER COMPARED TO THE SAME PERIOD A YEAR AGO; 11/05/2018 – Eliquis (Apixaban; Bristol-Myers Squibb/Pfizer) Drug Overview 2017/18-2026: An Orally Available Factor Xa Inhibitor lndicated for the Prevention of Venous Thromboembolsim – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ILLUMINA ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS FOR BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S ONCOLOGY IMMUNOTHERAPIES; 12/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & HARVARD REPORT NEW FIBROSIS RESEARCH; 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS: FDA SETS JAN 14 PDUFA DATE FOR CABOMETYX; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Worldwide Collaboration with Janssen to Develop and Commercialize Next-Generation Cardiovascular Therapy; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Thursday, May 16.

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38 million and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 9,873 shares to 2,343 shares, valued at $314,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 43,643 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,158 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.05M were reported by Rock Springs Capital Lp. Fayez Sarofim & accumulated 20,352 shares or 0% of the stock. Tealwood Asset Incorporated holds 1.24% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 67,073 shares. Allstate reported 0.12% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Blb&B Limited Co stated it has 84,717 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Sit Inv invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Diligent Limited Liability Company owns 0.3% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 13,337 shares. Yhb Inv Advsr, a Connecticut-based fund reported 57,326 shares. 146,728 are held by Decatur Capital Mgmt Incorporated. Boston Advsrs Limited Co accumulated 61,854 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0.02% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt holds 0.24% or 31,440 shares. Hengehold Management Ltd has 0.16% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Pinnacle Financial Partners reported 44,814 shares. Jensen has 26,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: NFLX, AMGN, ACB, BMY – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bristol-Myers’ Opdivo fails to achieve PFS endpoint in late-stage brain cancer study – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Declining Revenues in 2020 for Bristol-Myers Squibb, BMY Stock? – Forbes” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold BLMN shares while 53 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 85.06 million shares or 2.98% more from 82.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) for 200,000 shares. Bessemer Gp Incorporated owns 1.17M shares. Legal General Gru Public Ltd Co reported 272,820 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 138,498 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Hbk Invests Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) for 28,900 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 36,200 shares. Wellington Management Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership owns 0% invested in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) for 206,944 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com reported 0% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Ameritas Invest Partners owns 7,832 shares. Ameriprise reported 691,720 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.01% invested in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) for 36,038 shares. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) for 282,565 shares. 84,572 are owned by Federated Investors Pa. Quantbot Technologies Lp holds 10,375 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth owns 159 shares.