Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. (SKYS) Reaches $0.43 52-Week Low; CELTIC PLC ORDINARY SHARES (CLTFF) Shorts Increased By 25%

CELTIC PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) had an increase of 25% in short interest. CLTFF’s SI was 500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 25% from 400 shares previously. With 1,000 avg volume, 1 days are for CELTIC PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CLTFF)’s short sellers to cover CLTFF’s short positions. It closed at $1.9 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SKYS) hit a new 52-week low and has $0.41 target or 4.00% below today’s $0.43 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $22.43M company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 29 by Barchart.com. If the $0.41 price target is reached, the company will be worth $897,000 less. The stock decreased 3.87% or $0.0172 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4276. About 110,761 shares traded or 27.73% up from the average. Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SKYS) has declined 44.99% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.99% the S&P500. Some Historical SKYS News: 06/03/2018 Sky Solar Announces its First Distributed Generation Project in China; 06/03/2018 – SKY SOLAR HOLDINGS SAYS ENTERED INTO 25-YEAR POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH UNITS OF SHENZHEN KAIFA TECHNOLOGY CO LTD; 06/03/2018 – SKY SOLAR HOLDINGS – POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENT IS TO DEVELOP A 1.7 MW ROOFTOP SOLAR PROJECT IN SUZHOU, CHINA; 27/04/2018 – Sky Solar Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 06/03/2018 – SKY SOLAR HOLDINGS LTD – ROOFTOP SOLAR PROJECT IN SUZHOU, CHINA IS ANTICIPATED TO BE COMPLETED BEFORE YEAR-END; 06/03/2018 – SKY SOLAR HOLDINGS LTD – PURSUANT TO PPA, SKY SOLAR CHINA WILL BE INDEPENDENT POWER PRODUCER THAT DEVELOPS, OWNS, AND OPERATES PROJECT; 06/03/2018 – Sky Solar Holdings Entered Into 25-Yr Power Purchase Agreement With 2 Subsidiaries of Shenzhen Kaifa Technology; 06/03/2018 – SKY SOLAR – UPON COMPLETION, SHENZHEN KAIFA TO BUY OVER 85% OF ELECTRICITY GENERATED FROM ROOFTOP SOLAR PROJECT, WITH BALANCE BEING SOLD TO STATE GRID

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary Celtic F.C. The company has market cap of $189.26 million. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates through three divisions: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities.

Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd., an independent power producer, develops, owns, and operates solar parks worldwide. The company has market cap of $22.43 million. It develops projects; and generates and sells electricity in the downstream solar market. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also sells solar energy systems, including pipeline and related engineering, construction, and procurement services, as well as is involved in building and transferring solar parks.