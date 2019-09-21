Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. (SKYS) and TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC) Comparison side by side

Both Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:SKYS) and TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC) compete on a level playing field in the Diversified Utilities industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. 1 0.40 N/A -0.44 0.00 TransAlta Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -1.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. and TransAlta Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. and TransAlta Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. 0.00% -20.8% -3.7% TransAlta Corporation 0.00% -17.6% -4%

Volatility & Risk

Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. is 37.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.37. TransAlta Corporation’s 1.21 beta is the reason why it is 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

0.8 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. Its rival TransAlta Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1.3 respectively. TransAlta Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sky Solar Holdings Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. and TransAlta Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 24.9% and 61.7% respectively. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of TransAlta Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. 3.75% 3.79% -18.52% -2.64% -44.99% 3.77% TransAlta Corporation -2.24% -4.97% -8.11% 13.33% 9.69% 48.54%

For the past year Sky Solar Holdings Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than TransAlta Corporation.

Summary

TransAlta Corporation beats Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. on 4 of the 7 factors.

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. The company operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. It generates and markets electricity through various generation facilities. The company has an aggregate net ownership interest of approximately 8,716 megawatts of generating capacity. TransAlta Corporation was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.