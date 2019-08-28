Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. (SKYS) and NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) Contrasting side by side

Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:SKYS) and NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) compete with each other in the Diversified Utilities sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sky Solar Holdings Ltd.
|1
|0.41
|N/A
|-0.44
|0.00
|NextEra Energy Partners LP
|47
|3.88
|N/A
|-0.84
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. and NextEra Energy Partners LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. and NextEra Energy Partners LP’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sky Solar Holdings Ltd.
|0.00%
|-20.8%
|-3.7%
|NextEra Energy Partners LP
|0.00%
|-2.2%
|-0.4%
Volatility and Risk
Sky Solar Holdings Ltd.’s 1.37 beta indicates that its volatility is 37.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, NextEra Energy Partners LP’s 6.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.94 beta.
Liquidity
Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, NextEra Energy Partners LP’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. NextEra Energy Partners LP’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sky Solar Holdings Ltd.
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. and NextEra Energy Partners LP are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Sky Solar Holdings Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|NextEra Energy Partners LP
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
On the other hand, NextEra Energy Partners LP’s potential downside is -3.57% and its average target price is $48.67.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 24.9% of Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.8% of NextEra Energy Partners LP are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of NextEra Energy Partners LP’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Sky Solar Holdings Ltd.
|3.75%
|3.79%
|-18.52%
|-2.64%
|-44.99%
|3.77%
|NextEra Energy Partners LP
|-1.44%
|1.12%
|6.25%
|20.58%
|3.91%
|12.98%
For the past year Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. has weaker performance than NextEra Energy Partners LP
Summary
NextEra Energy Partners LP beats on 7 of the 8 factors Sky Solar Holdings Ltd.
