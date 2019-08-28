Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. (SKYS) and NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) Contrasting side by side

Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:SKYS) and NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) compete with each other in the Diversified Utilities sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. 1 0.41 N/A -0.44 0.00 NextEra Energy Partners LP 47 3.88 N/A -0.84 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. and NextEra Energy Partners LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. and NextEra Energy Partners LP’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. 0.00% -20.8% -3.7% NextEra Energy Partners LP 0.00% -2.2% -0.4%

Volatility and Risk

Sky Solar Holdings Ltd.’s 1.37 beta indicates that its volatility is 37.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, NextEra Energy Partners LP’s 6.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.94 beta.

Liquidity

Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, NextEra Energy Partners LP’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. NextEra Energy Partners LP’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sky Solar Holdings Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. and NextEra Energy Partners LP are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 NextEra Energy Partners LP 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, NextEra Energy Partners LP’s potential downside is -3.57% and its average target price is $48.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.9% of Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.8% of NextEra Energy Partners LP are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of NextEra Energy Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. 3.75% 3.79% -18.52% -2.64% -44.99% 3.77% NextEra Energy Partners LP -1.44% 1.12% 6.25% 20.58% 3.91% 12.98%

For the past year Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. has weaker performance than NextEra Energy Partners LP

Summary

NextEra Energy Partners LP beats on 7 of the 8 factors Sky Solar Holdings Ltd.