Sky Investment Group Raised Its Position in Honeywell International (HON) by $340,490; Stoneridge Investment Partners Has Upped Salesforce.Com (CRM) Position by $976,124; Stock Declined

Sky Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 56.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sky Investment Group Llc bought 2,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 5,941 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $944,000, up from 3,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sky Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $171.28. About 3.90 million shares traded or 57.38% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – COMMITMENTS UNDER 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT CAN BE INCREASED PURSUANT TO TERMS OF AGREEMENT TO AGGREGATE AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $4.5 BILLION; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chem Chooses Honeywell Technology to Produce On-purpose Propylene; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.89; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – APPOINTED MICHAEL NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF ITS HOMES BUSINESS, EFFECTIVE MAY 14; 18/05/2018 – GS Acquisition Holdings CEO is Former Honeywell CEO David Cote; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: Doc re Form 10-Q; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis as Next Chief Fincl Officer; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Planned Spinoff of Honeywell Homes Is Expected to Be Completed by the End of 2018; 03/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS INTRODUCES NEW INTELLIGENT WEARABLES FOR INDUSTRIAL FIELD WORKERS

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 22.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc bought 6,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 34,037 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39 million, up from 27,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $140.93B market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $154.09. About 6.07 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 30/03/2018 – SALESFORCE COM INC’S CEO MARC BENIOFF REPORTS 7.419 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN DROPBOX INC AS OF MARCH 27 – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – SALESFORCE HAS OBTAINED A COMMITMENT FROM BOFA MERRILL LYNCH FOR A $3.0 BLN BRIDGE LOAN FACILITY; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Stake Expected to Be Less Than 5; 20/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce announced an agreement on Tuesday to buy Mulesoft; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY MULESOFT INC MULE.N; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox Aims to Raise Up to $748 Million in IPO, Salesforce Pact

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 445 are owned by Peddock Advsrs Limited Liability. Clean Yield Gp reported 4,268 shares. Moreover, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc has 0.14% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Karp Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.79% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Co holds 104,194 shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. Old National Natl Bank In, a Indiana-based fund reported 9,619 shares. Utah Retirement System invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Howe & Rusling stated it has 5,259 shares. Pittenger And Anderson Inc holds 76,323 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Incorporated Limited Liability Co holds 0.36% or 10,927 shares in its portfolio. 79,600 are owned by Picton Mahoney Asset. Community Comml Bank Na stated it has 4,248 shares. Financial Mngmt Professionals Inc holds 450 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. South State Corporation has invested 1.25% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Caprock owns 4,711 shares.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Honeywell (HON) Successfully Commissions Second C3 Oleflex Unit For Zhejiang Satellite – StreetInsider.com” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Honeywell: Stick With What Has Been Working – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “China petrochemicals facility picks Honeywell tech – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ally Financial has 0.36% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 11,818 are owned by Legacy Capital Partners. Whalerock Point Prtn Ltd Liability invested in 0.57% or 5,495 shares. Sunbelt Securities Inc reported 0.86% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 27,452 were reported by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 199,524 shares. Moreover, Koshinski Asset Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Fincl Bank Hapoalim Bm invested 3.19% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Fdx Advsrs reported 17,854 shares. Moreover, Ithaka Lc has 6.71% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 265,997 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) holds 11,664 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 6,243 were reported by Partner Management Ltd Partnership. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Corp reported 3,424 shares. New York-based Maplelane Limited Liability Corp has invested 2.31% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Aviance Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.04% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).