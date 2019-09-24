Sky Investment Group Position in Ecolab (ECL) Lowered by $434,385; Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Has Upped Its James River Group Hldgs LTD (JRVR) Position by $5.05 Million

Sky Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 10.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sky Investment Group Llc sold 2,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 19,583 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.87 million, down from 21,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sky Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $196.18. About 313,854 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Has Retained Jianghai’s Service & Formulated Business; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ecolab Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECL); 09/03/2018 – ECOLAB TOP HOLDER CASCADE BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.6%; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Ranks Eighth on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab First Quarter Reported Diluted EPS $0.84 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.91, +14%; Raised Full Year 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Raised Full Yr 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS Forecast to $5.30 to $5.50 +13%-18%; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standard Related to Presentation of Components of Net Periodic Benefit Costs for Pension and Other Post-Retirement Benefits; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q EPS 84c; 28/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $151 TARGET PRICE; 29/05/2018 – Ecolab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased its stake in James River Group Hldgs Ltd (JRVR) by 91.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc bought 109,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.83% . The institutional investor held 230,177 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.80M, up from 120,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in James River Group Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $50.55. About 29,842 shares traded. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) has risen 16.72% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical JRVR News: 02/05/2018 – James River Net Oper Income 55c/Shr; 10/04/2018 – James River Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits James River Group; 08/05/2018 – JAMES RIVER GROUP HOLDINGS LTD JRVR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $37; 17/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR), Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW), And Others; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments LLC Exits Position in James River Group; 08/05/2018 – James River Group Access Event Set By SunTrust for May. 15-16; 15/05/2018 – James River Announces Closing of Secondary Offering; 10/05/2018 – JAMES RIVER REPORTS SECONDARY OFFERING; 02/05/2018 – James River Group 1Q EPS 53c

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14 billion and $8.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Cork & Seal Co (NYSE:CCK) by 430,135 shares to 3.01M shares, valued at $184.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 2,813 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,967 shares, and cut its stake in Boston Scient Corp (NYSE:BSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 14 investors sold JRVR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 28.56 million shares or 0.19% less from 28.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sterling Mngmt Limited Liability Co, North Carolina-based fund reported 55,538 shares. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp invested in 0% or 354,294 shares. Strs Ohio owns 19,000 shares. Ser Automobile Association has invested 0% of its portfolio in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,662 shares. Fmr Ltd Co holds 0% or 455,350 shares. Loomis Sayles & Co LP owns 407,701 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Citadel Advisors has 0% invested in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) for 90,802 shares. Moreover, Whittier Tru Com Of Nevada has 0% invested in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) for 200 shares. Moreover, Swiss Natl Bank has 0% invested in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) for 55,999 shares. Prudential Financial has 48,395 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR). Moreover, Principal Gp has 0.11% invested in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR). 1.82M were reported by Vanguard Gru. American Century has invested 0.02% in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Na reported 0.15% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Exane Derivatives stated it has 1,301 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 240,552 are held by Neuberger Berman Ltd. Meeder Asset Management holds 0.05% or 3,988 shares. First In, a Indiana-based fund reported 1,154 shares. Moreover, Swedbank has 0.95% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 1.06M shares. Hilton Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 380 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lincoln Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.74% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 8,319 shares. Smith Salley Assoc invested in 1,483 shares. Grace White, a New York-based fund reported 6,400 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has 819,310 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 9,000 were reported by Kj Harrison And Inc. Asset Management One Ltd owns 138,722 shares. Saturna Cap Corp holds 11,773 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Sky Investment Group Llc, which manages about $296.40M and $285.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4,898 shares to 10,147 shares, valued at $2.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

