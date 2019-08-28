Sky Investment Group Lifted Its Honeywell International (HON) Stake by $340,490; Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) Share Value Declined While Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Cut by $1.57 Million Its Holding

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) by 3.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc sold 13,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% . The institutional investor held 352,721 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.09M, down from 365,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $105.29. About 3.48M shares traded or 82.11% up from the average. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 02/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts: Urges Shareholders to Vote for All Three of Wynn’s Director Nominees; 09/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts to pay $2.6bn to settle lawsuit with Japan’s Universal; 23/03/2018 – GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT, WYNN RESORTS LIMITED REPORT INVESTMENT; 14/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts: Departures Will Reduce Median Tenure of Directors to Less Than 3 Years; 23/04/2018 – Elaine Wynn Launches Campaign to Remove Director From Casino’s Board; 14/05/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD WYNN.O : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $226 FROM $219; 22/05/2018 – Shareholders Vote Against Wynn Resorts Executive Compensation Plan in Nonbinding Vote; 04/05/2018 – ELAINE WYNN URGES HOLDERS TO WITHOLD VOTES FROM HAGENBUCH; 28/03/2018 – KIM SINATRA, GENERAL COUNSEL FOR WYNN RESORTS, STATEMENT; 24/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts’ New CEO Scales Back His Predecessors’ Projects

Sky Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 56.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sky Investment Group Llc bought 2,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 5,941 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $944,000, up from 3,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sky Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $159.69. About 1.64M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DECLINES COMMENT ON HONEYWELL SPECULATION; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Succeed Tom Szlosek as Chief Financial Officer; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – AMOUNTS BORROWED UNDER THE 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT ARE REQUIRED TO BE REPAID NO LATER THAN APRIL 26, 2019; 29/05/2018 – IAI, HONEYWELL TO DEVELOP GPS ANTI-JAM NAVIGATION SYSTEM; 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI INVESTMENT 600751.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC MOU WITH HONEYWELL CHINA’S AUTOMATION CONTROL UNIT; 27/04/2018 – Honeywell in $1.5B, 364-Day Credit Pac; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL DECLINES COMMENT ON WR GRACE SPECULATION; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES 2Q REVENUE $10.7B-$10.8B, EST. $10.6B; 23/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.745/SHR; 09/03/2018 – Honeywell Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 13

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boys Arnold & holds 0.16% or 6,792 shares. Hills Fincl Bank & invested in 0.15% or 3,403 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtn Limited Co holds 3,673 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Columbia Asset Mngmt stated it has 1.01% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 23,068 were accumulated by Northpointe Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company. Heritage Wealth Advisors has 3,124 shares. 1St Source Retail Bank accumulated 128,310 shares or 1.74% of the stock. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 2.14M shares. Nebraska-based Farmers & Merchants Investments has invested 0.81% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Raymond James Fin Services Advisors owns 239,370 shares. Qci Asset Management New York reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Texas-based Adell Harriman Carpenter has invested 0% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Blb&B Advisors Limited Co reported 24,765 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cleararc Incorporated has 0.33% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd holds 0.28% or 221,861 shares in its portfolio.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $108.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) by 1,625 shares to 157,075 shares, valued at $34.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE) by 37,127 shares in the quarter, for a total of 885,107 shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 45 investors sold WYNN shares while 125 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 79.45 million shares or 3.75% more from 76.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office, California-based fund reported 67 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holding Sa owns 2,340 shares. Moore Capital Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.55% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 3.31% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 298,577 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc reported 343,753 shares. Tci Wealth reported 0% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). 4,180 were accumulated by Cookson Peirce And Inc. 2,400 are owned by Quantres Asset Management Ltd. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 624,981 shares. 1.36M are owned by Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability. Optimum Inv Advsrs reported 300 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated holds 75 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems owns 4,235 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund LP reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). 3,993 were accumulated by Leisure Capital Management.

