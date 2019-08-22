Sky Investment Group Increases Holding in Honeywell International (HON); Redwood Investments Position in Trex Co (TREX) Increased by $2.49 Million as Valuation Rose

Sky Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 56.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sky Investment Group Llc bought 2,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 5,941 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $944,000, up from 3,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sky Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $162.47. About 296,302 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q TOTAL COSTS 5.64B RUPEES; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organi; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Announces Alessandro Gili as CFO for Transportation Systems Spin; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – COMMITMENTS UNDER 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT CAN BE INCREASED PURSUANT TO TERMS OF AGREEMENT TO AGGREGATE AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $4.5 BILLION; 08/04/2018 – Aramco takes step to integrating petrochems into United States’ biggest refinery; 16/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace to Collaborate with Honeywell for Optical Communication DataLinks Products; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Flight Operators With High-Speed Connectivity At A Low Cost With New Satellite Communications Systems; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; BOOSTS FORECAST; 26/04/2018 – CB Process Instrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Greg Lewis As New CFO, Effective Aug. 3 — MarketWatch

Redwood Investments Llc increased its stake in Trex Co Inc (TREX) by 18.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc bought 40,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.20% . The institutional investor held 266,143 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.37M, up from 225,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Trex Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $85.89. About 234,604 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 05/03/2018 VP Gupp Gifts 429 Of Trex Company Inc; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q Net $37.1M; 07/05/2018 – TREX COMPANY INC TREX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $649.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/04/2018 – Trex® Spiral Stairs™ Introduces New Multi-Line Railing System; 16/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces June 2018 Investor Conference Schedule; 28/03/2018 – Trex at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces Plastic Film Recycling Challenge Winners

