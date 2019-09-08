Sky Investment Group Increased Its Honeywell International (HON) Stake by $340,490 as Share Value Rose; American Intl Group (AIG) Holder Tdam Usa Raised Its Position by $929,187 as Stock Value Rose

Sky Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 56.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sky Investment Group Llc bought 2,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 5,941 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $944,000, up from 3,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sky Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $171.16. About 3.30 million shares traded or 36.16% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Helps Refiners Meet Euro V Standards With New Catalyst; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – APPOINTED MICHAEL NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF ITS HOMES BUSINESS, EFFECTIVE MAY 14; 04/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES OLIVIER RABILLER TO CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 07/04/2018 – Motiva Enterprises LLC Signs MOUs With TechnipFMC and Honeywell UOP to Enable Multi-Billion-Dollar Petrochemical Investments; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – IN QTR, ORGANIC SALES GREW 5 PERCENT, DRIVEN BY STRONG DEMAND FOR ORIGINAL EQUIPMENT FOR COMMERCIAL AVIATION; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 24/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: Doc re Form 10-Q; 29/03/2018 – Ontic Signs License Agreement With Honeywell for Cockpit LCD Displays on Multiple Platforms; 09/03/2018 – Intellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters

Tdam Usa Inc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 16.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc bought 21,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 153,591 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61 million, up from 131,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $54.85. About 1.85 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Investor Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.04, EST. $1.25; 19/04/2018 – AIG – NEW STEPS PROVIDES CLIENTS CERTAINTY OF UNINTERRUPTED UK, EUROPEAN INSURANCE COVERAGE AS PART OF CO’S PLANNED RESTRUCTURE OF EUROPEAN BUSINESS; 26/03/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT REJECTS GREENBERG’S STARR INTERNATIONAL CO APPEAL IN DISPUTE OVER 2008 AIG BAILOUT; 07/05/2018 – IEP NO LONGER LISTS AIG AS SIGNIFICANT HOLDING IN SLIDE SHOW; 03/05/2018 – AIG EXEC SAYS COMPANY IS REBALANCING CASUALTY BOOK AND GETTING OUT OF LEAD EXCESS CASUALTY – CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – AIG – VIDOVICH IS JOINING AIG FROM XL CATLIN; 12/04/2018 – AIG & EY REPORT STRATEGIC TAX COMPLIANCE & TECHNOLOGY PACT; 14/05/2018 – AIG – LYONS WILL ALSO SERVE AS A MEMBER OF GENERAL INSURANCE EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM; 02/05/2018 – Employee in $100 Million Case Says AIG Kept Making Bonus Pledges

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Newswire – The AI Eye: IBM (NYSE: $IBM) to Contribute Tech to Open-Source Hardware Community, Honeywell (NYSE: $HON) Announces New Suite of Solutions for Smart Buildings – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “China petrochemicals facility picks Honeywell tech – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

