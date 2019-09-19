Sky Investment Group Holding In Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Was Raised; As Facebook (FB) Share Price Rose, D L Carlson Investment Group Increased Holding by $4.87 Million

Sky Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 93.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sky Investment Group Llc bought 4,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 10,147 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.48 million, up from 5,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sky Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $230.61. About 2.94 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CHANGES APPLY TO FULLY INSURED HEALTH PLANS; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; BOOSTS YEAR FORECAST; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: “Welcomes Administration’s Focus on Reducing Drug Prices’; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES SAYS ON MARCH 27, U.S. COURT ENTERED ORDER GRANTING THE MOTION TO DISMISS IN PART & DENYING THE MOTION IN PART – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $12.30-$12.60; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth: Witty to Step Down From UnitedHealth Group Board; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Changes Optum Leadership; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Amil Receives Award for Improving Health Care Outcomes in Brazil; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 389.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc bought 25,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 31,903 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.16 million, up from 6,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $536.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $188.14. About 8.80 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/05/2018 – Regina Leader: Facebook is researching offering an ad-free, subscription-based version of its service; 23/05/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg Gets an Earful From the E.U; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Dollar loses momentum; China to slash import tariff on autos; 08/03/2018 – Facebook’s Ever-Growing Data Center Plans Reach Atlanta — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Facebook has an awful lot of data on its users; 17/04/2018 – FACEBOOK’S KAPLAN COMMENTS AT IRISH PARLIAMENTARY HEARING; 22/03/2018 – SECOND BRITISH POLICE OFFICER IN HOSPITAL AFTER SALISBURY SPY POISONING – MAIL NEWSPAPER; 11/04/2018 – Second day of U.S. congressional hearings awaits Facebook CEO Zuckerberg; 05/04/2018 – Facebook’s Sandberg Speaks on Impact of Data Crisis: Highlights; 05/04/2018 – BTIG’S GREENFIELD: `I DONT SEE USERS ABANDONING FACEBOOK’

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88M and $324.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 3,233 shares to 17,896 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 6,295 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,263 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mariner Ltd Liability holds 0.42% or 181,447 shares. Deltec Asset Management Llc stated it has 3.21% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Boys Arnold And Company has invested 1.17% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Alpha Cubed Invests Limited Liability Corporation reported 55,094 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 0.75% or 752,820 shares in its portfolio. Rowland Investment Counsel Adv, a Georgia-based fund reported 1,441 shares. Harvard accumulated 170,081 shares. 44,971 are held by Ipg Inv Advsr Limited Co. Clearbridge Investments Lc owns 9.91M shares. Tiemann Investment Limited Liability Company has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Com holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 518,523 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0.28% or 3,222 shares. Macquarie Limited has invested 0.21% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Capstone Financial Advsr accumulated 2,112 shares. Smith Asset Group LP holds 4.35% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 674,546 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. 6,430 shares valued at $1.50M were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.