Sky Investment Group Holding in Honeywell International (HON) Raised by $340,490; As Ebay (EBAY) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Huntington National Bank Lowered Stake

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 11.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank analyzed 10,515 shares as the company's stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,216 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02M, down from 91,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $39.38. About 1.48M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500.

Sky Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 56.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sky Investment Group Llc bought 2,155 shares as the company's stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,941 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $944,000, up from 3,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sky Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $174.11. About 640,943 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trust Department Mb Bancshares N A invested in 61,202 shares or 1.19% of the stock. Pacific Global Investment has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Livingston Gp Asset Management (Operating As Southport Cap Management) accumulated 4,658 shares. Cadence Bank Na reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Ser Automobile Association reported 768,505 shares. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability reported 1,890 shares. Paragon Limited holds 0.15% or 1,950 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Bancorporation Trust Limited stated it has 41,612 shares or 2.9% of all its holdings. Van Strum & Towne holds 0.27% or 2,256 shares in its portfolio. Retail Bank Of The West stated it has 16,670 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. 1,400 were accumulated by E&G Advsrs L P. 85,511 are held by Abner Herrman & Brock Limited Company. Town & Country Bancshares & Tru Co Dba First Bankers Tru Co stated it has 20,775 shares. Everett Harris & Com Ca invested in 4,472 shares. New York-based Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 1.13% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. $154,143 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) was sold by Paz George on Wednesday, February 6.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $349,347 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 21,656 shares. Mackenzie Corporation owns 75,371 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Amer Century invested in 2.55M shares or 0.1% of the stock. 731,233 were reported by Chevy Chase Tru Hldg. Ghp Investment Advsr, a Colorado-based fund reported 22,833 shares. Comerica Natl Bank reported 0.06% stake. Kepos Cap Limited Partnership holds 150,000 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Laurion Limited Partnership has 100 shares. Mariner Ltd invested in 39,439 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Harber Asset Management Limited Liability reported 3.06% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0.2% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Utd Ser Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 1.58 million shares. Da Davidson & reported 0.05% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). First Allied Advisory stated it has 33,293 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.49 EPS, up 25.64% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.39 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $428.98M for 20.09 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.91% negative EPS growth.

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 9,704 shares to 69,135 shares, valued at $6.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR) by 5,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,182 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).