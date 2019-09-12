Sky Investment Group Has Raised Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake; Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) Had 1 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Patterson-UTI Energy has $2000 highest and $11.5000 lowest target. $12.50’s average target is 30.34% above currents $9.59 stock price. Patterson-UTI Energy had 10 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Jefferies. See Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) latest ratings:

Sky Investment Group Llc increased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 93.31% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sky Investment Group Llc acquired 4,898 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock rose 7.36%. The Sky Investment Group Llc holds 10,147 shares with $2.48 million value, up from 5,249 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $221.96 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $234.21. About 3.06 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTHCARE – FROM JAN 1, 2019, PEOPLE ENROLLED IN FULLY INSURED, GROUP HEALTH BENEFIT PLANS TO HAVE DISCOUNTS APPLIED TO MEDICATION COST AT POS; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused; 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville; 14/03/2018 – Zachary Tracer: SCOOP: UnitedHealth is no longer interested in a deal for Envision or its surgery centers. Comes after Envision; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “lnspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Changes Optum Leadership; 28/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with UnitedHealth Group CEO David Wichmann at CNBC’s Healthy Returns conference to discuss the health-care giant’s prospects

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. On Wednesday, May 1 the insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50M. WICHMANN DAVID S had bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64M on Friday, May 3.

Among 5 analysts covering UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. UnitedHealth Group has $29800 highest and $23800 lowest target. $263.60’s average target is 12.55% above currents $234.21 stock price. UnitedHealth Group had 13 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, April 17. Morgan Stanley maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) rating on Friday, July 12. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $29800 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 17. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 440,910 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. British Columbia Inv Mgmt accumulated 547,150 shares or 1.09% of the stock. 16,200 are owned by Liberty Mgmt Inc. Gofen And Glossberg Il has invested 0.04% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Howland Mngmt Lc has invested 0.02% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 5,725 were reported by Natl Bank Of Hawaii. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh accumulated 2,129 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Roanoke Asset Mgmt Ny holds 1.05% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 9,520 shares. 822 were accumulated by Pillar Pacific Capital Ltd. Stearns Fincl Svcs Gru holds 0.04% or 939 shares. Hightower Lta owns 24,595 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 255,982 shares. Of Virginia Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 3,717 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has invested 0.05% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Ranger LP holds 0% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 254 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. shares while 96 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 191.48 million shares or 2.24% less from 195.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Mercantile Trust accumulated 14,292 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.01% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Parkside Bank & Trust And Trust holds 0% or 132 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Int Grp Llp invested in 140,803 shares. Invesco invested in 2.77 million shares. Legal General Gp Public Limited Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 484,745 shares. Art Advsr Limited Com has 43,301 shares. Paloma Prtn Management has invested 0.01% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Arizona State Retirement System reported 151,356 shares. Engineers Gate Manager L P invested in 0.09% or 141,934 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Eagle Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% or 620,937 shares in its portfolio. Gfw X L P holds 119,472 shares. Prudential Fincl accumulated 199,329 shares or 0% of the stock. Eaton Vance Mngmt has 0% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN).

The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.59. About 3.75 million shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600 Million Credit Agreement; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI: March Average of 169 Drilling Rigs Operating; 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Reports Financial Results for Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY -ENTERED INTO FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH A GROUP OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS LED BY WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR MONTH OF MARCH 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Service Adds Patterson-UTI; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY REPORTS $600M CREDIT PACT; 03/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – WITH JUDAH’S APPOINTMENT, PATTERSON-UTI BOARD HAS BEEN EXPANDED TO EIGHT MEMBERS; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss/Shr 16c

