Sky Investment Group Has Lifted Its Honeywell International (HON) Stake; As J P Morgan Chase (JPM) Market Valuation Rose, Baker Ellis Asset Management Lifted by $1.53 Million Its Holding

Sky Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 56.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sky Investment Group Llc bought 2,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,941 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $944,000, up from 3,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sky Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $176.59. About 1.14 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI SIGNS COOPERATION MEMO W/ HONEYWELL CHINA UNIT; 11/04/2018 – Honeywell UOP, TechnipFMC Seeks to Add Motiva to $31 Billion in Active Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell boosts guidance on strong airline and military demand; 18/05/2018 – GS Acquisition Holdings CEO is Former Honeywell CEO David Cote; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL ENTERS $1.5B 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell CEO Proves Loeb Wrong as Aerospace Boosts Profits; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q NET INCOME 583.7M RUPEES; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES FY EPS $7.85 TO $8.05; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS HAS SIGNED A THREE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH DEER JET; 09/03/2018 – lntellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc increased its stake in J P Morgan Chase (JPM) by 70.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc bought 15,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,490 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69M, up from 21,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $368.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $113.49. About 7.64 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – TopBuild Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – VISITPAY – AGREEMENT RELATED TO JPMORGAN’S PLAN TO EXTEND RECOURSE FINANCING TO CO’S NEW BALANCE TRANSFER PROGRAM; 13/04/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer was particularly impressed with the J.P. Morgan’s return on equity, which came in at 15 percent in the first quarter; 31/05/2018 – OCADO GROUP PLC OCDO.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 871P FROM 505P; 30/05/2018 – ACTIVE TREASURIES CLIENTS SHOW MOST NET LONGS SINCE MARCH 6, 2017 – J.P. MORGAN SURVEY; 03/05/2018 – Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking; 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 11/05/2018 – Capital Growth Adds JPMorgan, Exits Skechers: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 15/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $783,951 activity. $629,808 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) was sold by Deily Linnet F on Wednesday, February 6.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Honeywell And SmartSky Bring Unparalleled Connectivity To North American Airlines Using 5G Technologies – PRNewswire” on June 18, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Honeywell And DENSO Collaborate On Electric Propulsion Systems For Urban Air Mobility – PRNewswire” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Honeywell Shrinks To Grow: The Case For More Alpha – Seeking Alpha” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc, which manages about $466.90 million and $359.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Defa Etf (DWM) by 6,580 shares to 76,647 shares, valued at $3.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Information Technology Etf (VGT) by 1,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,163 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Minimum Volatility (EFAV).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “General Electric Stock Investors Lament The Seemingly Never-Ending Debt – Investorplace.com” on July 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: GameStop, JPMorgan, Uber And More – Benzinga” published on June 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Top Value Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: Whatâ€™s Good Can Sometimes Be Bad – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chase and Southwest launch credit card for business owners – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $2.79 million activity. Scher Peter also sold $1.96M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. 13,341 shares were sold by Beer Lori A, worth $1.40 million on Tuesday, January 29. The insider BACON ASHLEY sold 5,831 shares worth $599,304. $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by Friedman Stacey. CROWN JAMES S also bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares. $1.22M worth of stock was sold by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29.