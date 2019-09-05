Sky Investment Group Has Lifted Honeywell International (HON) Position by $340,490; Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Com (SSNC) Market Value Declined While Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Has Increased by $447,048 Its Position

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc Com (SSNC) by 0.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc bought 7,096 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 970,538 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.81M, up from 963,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $47.2. About 1.92 million shares traded or 2.65% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 24/04/2018 – Statement regarding Fidessa group plc (“Fidessa”); 05/04/2018 – Fidessa confirms SS&C and lon counterbids in takeover battle; 16/04/2018 – SS&C COMPLETES DST DEAL, AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies: Any Offer Likely to Be in Cash; 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER; 01/05/2018 – SS&C SEES 2Q ADJ REV $895.0M TO $915.0M, EST. $669.2M; 28/03/2018 – DST Systems, Inc. Shareholders Approve Merger With SS&C; 06/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC SSNC.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $54; 16/04/2018 – SS&C Completes Acquisition Of DST; 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Rules out Offer for Fidessa

Sky Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 56.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sky Investment Group Llc bought 2,155 shares as the company's stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 5,941 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $944,000, up from 3,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sky Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $167.14. About 3.97M shares traded or 67.61% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc, which manages about $6.26B and $9.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Golar Lng Limited Com Stk Usd1.00 (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 105,736 shares to 475,405 shares, valued at $10.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lovesac Company Com by 12,249 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 586,049 shares, and cut its stake in Rightmove Ord Gbp0.001 Isin #Gb00bgdt3g23 Sedol #Bgdt3g2.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.07% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Southeast Asset Advisors has 19,540 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares accumulated 48,340 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & Com stated it has 831,958 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Advisory Ntwk Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 982 shares. Magnetar Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Strs Ohio accumulated 154,680 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd invested in 0.03% or 287,817 shares. Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Td Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.02% or 175,032 shares. Nomura Asset Limited has 33,310 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited accumulated 98,865 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.03% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Markston Llc accumulated 1,125 shares.