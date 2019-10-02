Sky Investment Group Has Increased Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position by $1.20 Million; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Market Value Declined, Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Increased by $108.07 Million Its Stake

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 222.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa bought 639,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 927,225 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $157.12 million, up from 287,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $431.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $165.77. About 11.49M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 23/05/2018 – With C.O.D. and Goat Promotions, Jumia Aims to Be Africa’s Alibaba; 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-China developing world’s largest civilian cargo drone – China Daily; 23/05/2018 – The 2 biggest things Silicon Valley misunderstands about China, according to a top Alibaba exec; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 31/05/2018 – Alibaba co-founder claims many Americans ‘want to stop China’ from upgrading its tech; 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL INFOTECH 300465.SZ SAYS IT AND ANT FINANCIAL’S UNIT PLAN TO INVEST IN JV; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – TRANSACTION IMPLIES ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ELE.ME AT US$9.5 BLN; 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – PROPOSAL FOR ALL-CASH TRANSACTION FOR $20.00 PER ADS OR $40.00 PER SHARE; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba, Celgene and Virtu Financial are some of the names set to publish earnings; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit

Sky Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 93.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sky Investment Group Llc bought 4,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 10,147 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.48M, up from 5,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sky Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $216.75. About 4.28M shares traded or 10.39% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 02/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group and Humana are launching a pilot program to study whether blockchain technology can help track provider information; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Changes Optum Leadership; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Expansion of Direct-to-Consumer Pharmacy Discounts to Millions of Americans; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY WILL STEP DOWN FROM UNITEDHEALTH GROUP BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To EPS $11.70-EPS $11.95; 13/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS UNITEDHEALTH’S IFS RATINGS AT ‘AA-‘; OUTLOOK STAB; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO GIVE PRESCRIPTION DRUG DISCOUNTS TO MEMBERS; 01/05/2018 – United Health Products Expands Animal Testing for HemoStyp® in Support of PMA Application, Human Trials to Follow; 05/04/2018 – Ascensia Diabetes Care Announces Expanded Access to Contour®Next Meters and Test Strips for Unitedhealthcare Members With Diabetes; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH REPORTS LEADERSHIP ACTIONS

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 95,045 shares to 201,125 shares, valued at $35.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 26,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,574 shares, and cut its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.