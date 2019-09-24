Sky Investment Group Has Decreased Stake in Masco (MAS) by $765,414 as Market Valuation Rose; As Raytheon Co (RTN) Shares Rose, Cypress Asset Management Decreased Stake by $535,435

Sky Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 21.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sky Investment Group Llc sold 19,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 71,807 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.82 million, down from 91,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sky Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $40.51. About 1.09M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter; 23/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 06/04/2018 – Masco Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.48 TO $2.63; 09/03/2018 – Masco Corp Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.63; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference — June 6, 2018; 09/03/2018 – Masco Buys Kichler Lighting for About $550; 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 11.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 3,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 23,620 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.11M, down from 26,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $197.51. About 464,281 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-LOCKHEED MARTIN EXECUTIVE SAYS GOAL IS TO GET GERMAN TLVS MISSILE DEFENCE PROGRAMME UNDER CONTRACT BY END OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidance for Sales, EPS; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lockheed, MBDA eye German missile defence contract by year-end; 22/03/2018 – United States set to sign deal on Patriot missile sale to Poland next week; 23/04/2018 – Raytheon, Virsec establish alliance to protect government and critical infrastructure from advanced cyberattacks; 05/03/2018 Eight U.S. Allies watch newest Patriot upgrade in live fire test; 02/04/2018 – CAFC: RAYTHEON COMPANY v. SONY CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1554 – 2018-04-02; 06/03/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $73M FAA CONTRACT MODIFICATION; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – NAVAL SEA SYSTEMS COMMAND, WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, IS CONTRACTING ACTIVITY; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON – GOVERNMENT OF POLAND SIGNED DEAL TO PURCHASE CO’S COMBAT PROVEN PATRIOT FROM U.S. ARMY

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 9.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $205.53 million for 14.26 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.32% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Masco sets new $2B buyback program – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Think About Buying Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Masco downgraded to Neutral at Buckingham – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Masco Corporation (MAS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Masco Turbulence Causes Undervaluation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold MAS shares while 176 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 247.71 million shares or 2.49% less from 254.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuwave Invest Management Llc reported 1,260 shares stake. Nuveen Asset Lc accumulated 4.53 million shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 112,104 shares or 0.05% of the stock. The New York-based Mkp Capital Management Limited Liability Company has invested 7.99% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Institute For Wealth Ltd Liability stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Research Invsts holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 9.79 million shares. World Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The reported 41,384 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 94,675 shares. Macquarie Grp Incorporated Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 5,200 shares. Stevens Management Limited Partnership accumulated 69,947 shares. 918 are owned by First Interstate National Bank & Trust. Nomura Holdings accumulated 354,100 shares. Paloma Partners Management has invested 0.02% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 8,485 shares in its portfolio.

Sky Investment Group Llc, which manages about $296.40M and $285.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4,898 shares to 10,147 shares, valued at $2.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.86 EPS, up 27.11% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $796.49M for 17.26 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.05% negative EPS growth.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $292.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IYG) by 25,938 shares to 48,613 shares, valued at $6.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,605 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,409 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).