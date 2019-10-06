Sky Investment Group Has Cut Its Stake in Ecolab (ECL) as Stock Rose; New Residential Invt (NRZ) Stock Value Declined While Voya Investment Management Lifted Position by $4.39 Million

Voya Investment Management Llc increased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ) by 70.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc bought 292,494 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 708,633 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.91M, up from 416,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in New Residential Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.76. About 2.48M shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER

Sky Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 10.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sky Investment Group Llc sold 2,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 19,583 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.87M, down from 21,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sky Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $194.62. About 799,613 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 17/04/2018 – Republican Tim Pawlenty brings on former Ecolab executive James Seifert to be his gubernatorial campaign chairman; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.23-Adj EPS $1.29; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ecolab Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECL); 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 Revenue from Contracts With Customers; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 12c-15c/Share in Charges for 2018; 09/03/2018 – ECOLAB TOP HOLDER CASCADE BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.6%; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Declares Regular Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees FY Adj EPS $5.30-Adj EPS $5.50

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $492.37 million for 28.29 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Sky Investment Group Llc, which manages about $296.40 million and $285.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4,898 shares to 10,147 shares, valued at $2.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $266,113 activity. On Friday, May 3 Saltzman David bought $236,139 worth of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) or 14,174 shares.