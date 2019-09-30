Sky Investment Group Has Cut Ecolab (ECL) Holding; G2 Investment Partners Management Has Trimmed Its Varonis Sys (VRNS) Holding

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc decreased Varonis Sys Inc (VRNS) stake by 12.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc sold 7,743 shares as Varonis Sys Inc (VRNS)’s stock rose 2.35%. The G2 Investment Partners Management Llc holds 55,600 shares with $3.44M value, down from 63,343 last quarter. Varonis Sys Inc now has $1.82 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $59.83. About 179,552 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has risen 0.01% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.01% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS SEES 2Q REV. $61.5M TO $62.5M, EST. $61.3M; 20/03/2018 – Varonis Announces Dates and Cities for Customer Event Series; 12/03/2018 – Varonis Systems at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Rev $264M-$268.5M; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees 2Q Rev $61.5M-$62.5M; 12/04/2018 – RSA 2018: Varonis Showcases Latest Products, Hosts Session Exploring Data-Centric Security and More; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 22c; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 7c; 26/04/2018 – Media Alert: Varonis Demos Latest Products and Presents Insights on Data-Centric Security at Dell Technologies World 2018; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 22C, EST. LOSS/SHR 31C

Sky Investment Group Llc decreased Ecolab Inc (ECL) stake by 10.12% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sky Investment Group Llc sold 2,205 shares as Ecolab Inc (ECL)’s stock rose 10.61%. The Sky Investment Group Llc holds 19,583 shares with $3.87 million value, down from 21,788 last quarter. Ecolab Inc now has $57.00 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $198.07. About 438,058 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 07/03/2018 – ITALMATCH CHEMICALS Group acquires the Chinese Jiayou Chemical, active in the antiscalant phosphonate component business, from Ecolab Inc; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in N Amer; 17/04/2018 – Former Ecolab executive will chair Tim Pawlenty’s gubernatorial campaign in Minnesota; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab First Quarter Reported Diluted EPS $0.84 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.91, +14%; Raised Full Year 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 15, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Seifert oversaw Ecolab’s lobbying shop; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ecolab Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECL); 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q EPS 84c; 21/05/2018 – New Ecolab Health Department Reporting Platform Helps Foodservice Operators Proactively Manage Food Safety Risks

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold VRNS shares while 42 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 24.76 million shares or 1.50% more from 24.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. G2 Investment Partners Mgmt has invested 1.08% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Royal State Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 83,047 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Psagot Invest House Ltd owns 976 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 39,438 shares. Amalgamated Bank reported 5,331 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mcf Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 44 shares. Eventide Asset Limited Liability Com owns 420,000 shares. Pittenger & Anderson Incorporated invested in 0% or 37 shares. 91,315 were accumulated by Ameriprise Inc. 17 are owned by Carroll Fincl. Jackson Square Prtn Ltd Llc holds 1.88 million shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 10,890 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Schmidt P J Inv Mgmt accumulated 5,400 shares.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) stake by 11,849 shares to 108,745 valued at $2.83 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Avalara Inc stake by 25,693 shares and now owns 88,896 shares. Impinj Inc was raised too.

More notable recent Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Think About Varonis Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VRNS) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Varonis System Enters Oversold Territory (VRNS) – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Varonis Reveals Modern Hacker Tricks and Highlights Data-Centric Security at Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2019 – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 209% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Investigate Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) At US$62.67? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Analysts await Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.62 EPS, down 148.00% or $0.37 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. After $-0.79 actual EPS reported by Varonis Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Ecolab (NYSE:ECL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Ecolab has $210 highest and $18000 lowest target. $202.57’s average target is 2.27% above currents $198.07 stock price. Ecolab had 13 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) on Monday, August 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by UBS. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, April 18. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Thursday, May 2. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Wednesday, August 7. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, August 5 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, August 2. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Argus Research. On Wednesday, May 1 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 18 by Nomura.

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “There’s A Lot To Like About Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) Upcoming 0.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Should Like Ecolab Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ECL) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Ecolab CEO exhorts business leaders to ‘get smart’ about ‘water calamity’ – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.94M for 28.79 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spf Beheer Bv stated it has 2.82% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Ledyard Savings Bank stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Comgest Sas holds 2.77% or 646,600 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc stated it has 4,061 shares. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.03% or 5,532 shares in its portfolio. Welch Forbes Ltd Liability holds 1.84% or 383,606 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Girard Prtnrs has 0.73% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 20,892 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Com holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 6,629 shares. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv stated it has 0.72% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Tiedemann Ltd Liability Company holds 2,454 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 57,642 were accumulated by Federated Investors Pa. Oak Ridge Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.1% stake. Shelter Insurance Retirement Plan owns 9,666 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP has 40,320 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Com invested in 32,379 shares.