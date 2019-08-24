Sky Investment Group Has Boosted Its Honeywell International (HON) Holding; Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Market Valuation Rose While Toron Capital Markets Has Decreased Its Position by $574,566

Sky Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 56.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sky Investment Group Llc bought 2,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 5,941 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $944,000, up from 3,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sky Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $6.41 during the last trading session, reaching $156.49. About 4.03M shares traded or 75.13% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 03/05/2018 – Honeywell To Host Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI INVESTMENT 600751.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC MOU WITH HONEYWELL CHINA’S AUTOMATION CONTROL UNIT; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Delivers Outstanding First-Quarter Results Driven By Strong Sales Performance; Raises 2018 Guidance; 08/04/2018 – Aramco takes step to integrating petrochems into United States’ biggest refinery; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Helps Refiners Meet Euro V Standards With New Catalyst; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – IN QTR, ORGANIC SALES GREW 5 PERCENT, DRIVEN BY STRONG DEMAND FOR ORIGINAL EQUIPMENT FOR COMMERCIAL AVIATION; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 10/04/2018 – W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Declines to Comment on Honeywell (HON) Speculation, Doesn’t Comment on Rumors in the Marketplace – Bloomberg; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Intelligent Wearables For Industrial Field Workers; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Homes Business on Track to Spin Later This Yr Into a Standalone, Publicly Traded Co

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Usca Ria Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.63% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 18,186 shares. Rnc Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). The Pennsylvania-based Hudock Cap Group Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Reliance Of Delaware owns 0.43% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 16,786 shares. Carroll Fincl Assocs holds 3,062 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Oxbow Advsr Lc has 22,529 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Beese Fulmer Mngmt holds 2,484 shares. Everett Harris And Ca reported 0.02% stake. National Asset Inc owns 12,548 shares. Shufro Rose And Limited Liability Corp owns 2,358 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability Company has 58,821 shares for 1.52% of their portfolio. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd holds 0.74% or 48,557 shares in its portfolio. Donaldson Cap Limited invested in 1.95% or 138,075 shares. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia owns 0.27% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 436,354 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has invested 1.77% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

