Sky Investment Group Decreased Its Stake in Ecolab (ECL) by $434,385 as Stock Value Rose; Sailingstone Capital Partners Stake in Range Res (RRC) Increased as Market Valuation Declined

Sky Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 10.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sky Investment Group Llc sold 2,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 19,583 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.87M, down from 21,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sky Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $194.62. About 764,692 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Has Retained Jianghai’s Service & Formulated Business; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab’s New SMARTPOWER™ Program Provides Maximum Warewashing Efficiency for Restaurant Operators; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees FY Adj EPS $5.30-Adj EPS $5.50; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT BUSINESS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ecolab Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECL); 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Bd; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 30, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Ecolab Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Republican Tim Pawlenty brings on former Ecolab executive James Seifert to be his gubernatorial campaign chairman

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 1.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc bought 756,053 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 40.46M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $282.43 million, up from 39.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $869.21 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.66. About 11.48M shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 12/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ April 10 Conference; 06/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WILDHORSE CFR TO B2 POSITIVE, AFFIRMS CAA1 NOTES RATING; 23/03/2018 – Range Resources: to Name Mark Scucchi as Chief Financial Officer; 11/04/2018 – Colombian Regulator Drops Penalty Against Range Resources Ltd. Consortium; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Range Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – INCIDENT RESULTED IN MULTIPLE FATALITIES AND INJURIES; 17/05/2018 – Range Resources at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 5; 06/03/2018 SILVER RANGE RESOURCES – SIGNIFICANTLY EXPANDED SIZE OF SOUTH KITIKMEOT GOLD PROJECT IN WESTERN NUNAVUT, HAS OPTIONED PROJECT TO AMAROQ GOLD CORP; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES – INCIDENT CAUSED BY ILLEGAL DRILLING OPERATIONS OF A NEW WELL UNDERTAKEN BY LOCAL RESIDENTS WHICH HAS CAUSED A BLOWOUT AND FIRE; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Adj EPS 46c

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $492.37M for 28.29 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Sky Investment Group Llc, which manages about $296.40M and $285.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4,898 shares to 10,147 shares, valued at $2.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $434,106 activity. DORMAN MARGARET K also bought $69,700 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) shares. Shares for $175,390 were bought by GRAY STEVEN D on Thursday, May 2.

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $6.37B and $971.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) by 7.82M shares to 29.61 million shares, valued at $85.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Covia Hldgs Corp by 1.54 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.34 million shares, and cut its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL).