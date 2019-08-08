Sky Investment Group Boosted Merck & Co. (MRK) Position by $355,157; Boys Arnold & Co Has Upped Position in United Technologies (UTX) by $8.91 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Sky Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sky Investment Group Llc bought 4,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 73,441 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11 million, up from 69,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sky Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $84.8. About 1.18M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 23/05/2018 – THREE DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO EBOLA PATIENTS ESCAPED QUARANTINE IN CITY OF MBANDAKA – MSF; 24/05/2018 – Foundation Medicine Establishes Immuno-Oncology Companion Diagnostics Collaboration with Merck; 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 22/05/2018 – Merck Announces Third-Quarter 2018 Dividend; 07/03/2018 – MERCK – AS PER DEAL, EISAI IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $385 MLN ASSOCIATED WITH ACHIEVEMENT OF CERTAIN CLINICAL AND REGULATORY MILESTONES; 20/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq with Chemotherapy Phase III IMpower131 Study Met Co-Primary Endpoint; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 08/03/2018 – STADA MAY BE INTERESTED IF MERCK CHANGES SCOPE OF ASSET SALE; 19/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO SAYS BOOK GAIN FROM P&G PG.N TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3 BLN EUR; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER

Boys Arnold & Co Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 348.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc bought 69,614 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 89,614 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.55 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $130.91. About 281,381 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of United Technologies and New Relic; 12/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 14 and 15 March, 2018 UTC Days; 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – CO, INVESCO REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO OWN COLLECTION AT UTC IN LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA; 20/04/2018 – TN Warn Notices: Goodrich Corporation d/b/a UTC Aerospace Systems – 2018/4/20; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution To Improve Dispatch Reliability; 10/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC: Utilities must offer customers an opt-out from advanced meter installation; 13/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ABILITY OF SUPPLY CHAIN TO MEET INCREASING ENGINE PRODUCTION-CFO; 26/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC approves single-year rate plan for Avista customers

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $667.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 4,610 shares to 54,469 shares, valued at $4.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3,516 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,611 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regent Investment Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.33% or 7,770 shares in its portfolio. Iowa-based Security Bancshares Of So Dak has invested 2% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Peapack Gladstone Fincl invested 1.13% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 0.46% stake. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia Trust reported 1,951 shares. South Dakota Inv Council owns 0.15% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 56,467 shares. Aviance Capital Prns Ltd Llc holds 3,654 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Tdam Usa Incorporated stated it has 139,750 shares or 1.28% of all its holdings. Waters Parkerson And Limited Liability Corporation owns 44,328 shares. 5.53 million are held by Franklin Inc. Capwealth Advsr Lc holds 1.85% or 93,594 shares. Los Angeles Capital And Equity Rech Inc holds 189,726 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Park Natl Corporation Oh reported 13,835 shares stake. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.11% or 12,772 shares. Foster & Motley invested 1.2% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.25 million activity.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “United Technologies: Q2 Earnings, Spins, Merger, And More – Bringing Investors Up To Speed – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “United Technologies Q2 Earnings Beat (NYSE: UTX) – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ackman has sold stakes in United Technologies, ADP – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UTC sees extra boost from Collins deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.