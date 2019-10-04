Sky Investment Group Boosted Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake by $1.20 Million; Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Holder Woodstock Has Trimmed Its Holding as Share Price Rose

Sky Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 93.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sky Investment Group Llc bought 4,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 10,147 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.48 million, up from 5,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sky Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $219.8. About 3.60M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Woodstock Corp decreased its stake in Idexx Laboratories Inc (IDXX) by 6.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp sold 3,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 42,485 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.70M, down from 45,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Idexx Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $6.57 during the last trading session, reaching $276.6. About 231,803 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M; 29/03/2018 – MONTEA CVA MONTE.BR – CURRENT TENANT IDEXX EUROPE B.V. WILL CONTINUE TO RENT PREMISES AFTER TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP UNDER CURRENT LEASE; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $537.7M, EST. $524.8M; 22/04/2018 – DJ IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDXX); 17/05/2018 – Idexx Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20; 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q EPS $1.01; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thomas White Ltd reported 4,763 shares. Associated Banc accumulated 79,345 shares. Stralem And Company reported 22,345 shares or 2.97% of all its holdings. North Star Asset invested in 1,826 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Fmr Limited Company holds 61.19M shares. South Texas Money Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.04% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 544,440 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 658 shares. Gulf Bancshares (Uk) Limited owns 227,174 shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. Raymond James And holds 0.57% or 1.63M shares in its portfolio. Convergence Investment Prtn Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.17% or 2,814 shares. The California-based Weatherly Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.79% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Groesbeck Mngmt Corporation Nj holds 16,602 shares. Horizon Invests Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Savings Bank Of The West invested 1.24% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. On Friday, May 3 WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 20,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.39, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold IDXX shares while 220 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 70.76 million shares or 1.84% less from 72.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0% or 3,100 shares. Fincl Bank Of Mellon invested in 734,249 shares. Hsbc Plc reported 53,100 shares stake. Motley Fool Asset Management Ltd Co holds 1,401 shares. 1,000 were reported by Wg Shaheen & Associate Dba Whitney & Com. M&T Bankshares Corp reported 16,876 shares. Coastline Tru accumulated 1,040 shares. Hm Payson holds 30,978 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Wisconsin-based Mason Street Ltd Com has invested 0.07% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Mitsubishi Ufj Secs stated it has 310 shares. Da Davidson & Comm has invested 0.01% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). 15,907 are owned by Natixis Advsr L P. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has 8,368 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bamco Inc holds 3.94 million shares or 4.35% of its portfolio. Bath Savings Tru invested in 1.55% or 28,353 shares.