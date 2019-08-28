Sky Investment Group Boosted Its Stake in Honeywell International (HON) by $340,490 as Market Value Rose; Focused Wealth Management Has Lowered Holding in Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) by $458,328 as Stock Declined

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) by 94.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc sold 57,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.17% . The institutional investor held 3,588 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29,000, down from 60,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Deutsche Bank Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.12. About 813,748 shares traded. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has declined 38.94% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.94% the S&P500. Some Historical DB News: 08/05/2018 – Kura Oncology at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – At Deutsche Bank’s U.S. Unit, Anxiety Grows Before Ax Falls (5); 21/03/2018 – LEONI AG LEOGn.DE : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL; 11/04/2018 – ALUMINA LTD AWC.AX : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO A$2.5 FROM A$2.25; RATING HOLD; 16/03/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK AG DBKGn.DE SAYS SEES CREDIT COSTS, LITIGATION EXPENSE RISING IN 2018, RESTRUCTURING COSTS REMAINING AT LEVELS SIMILAR TO 2017; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $240; 27/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank Examines Potential Successors to CEO John Cryan; 04/04/2018 – JERONIMO MARTINS SA JMT.LS : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL; 24/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK NAMES FRANK KUHNKE COO, NOT NAMING TO MGMT BOARD; 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30

Sky Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 56.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sky Investment Group Llc bought 2,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 5,941 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $944,000, up from 3,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sky Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $158.73. About 632,787 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CFO SAYS CAPEX DOWN $30M IN 1Q FROM YEAR EARLIER; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell at Work on $31 Billion in Projects, Fueled by Growth in LNG, Refineries, an Industrial Info News Alert; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Adj EPS $1.95; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Net $1.44B; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY SEGMENT MARGIN 19.2 PCT VS 18.8 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 02/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES BIN SHEN PRESIDENT OF HONEYWELL CHINA; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK & HONEYWELL SETTLE ALL PENDING PATENT MATTERS

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Natl National Bank In reported 9,619 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. American Research And Mngmt Co has 1,629 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Baxter Bros reported 41,032 shares stake. Neuberger Berman Llc has 0.31% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1.58M shares. Agf America Incorporated stated it has 2.47% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 474,817 shares or 0.39% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Boston Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Grandfield Dodd Lc has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Tower Bridge Advsr has invested 0% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Stonebridge Management holds 0.18% or 3,150 shares in its portfolio. Cohen Capital Inc has 3,350 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation reported 0.22% stake. Putnam Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2.83 million shares. Leavell Inv Mngmt owns 43,182 shares. North Star Inv reported 6,937 shares.

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20M and $330.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM) by 79,973 shares to 902,256 shares, valued at $32.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (KBE) by 11,442 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,676 shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT).