Skechers U S A (SKX) Holder Prescott Group Capital Management Decreased Holding by $660,000; Erie Indty Co (ERIE) Holder Jackson Wealth Management Upped Position

Jackson Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Erie Indty Co (ERIE) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Wealth Management Llc bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 33,000 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89 million, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Erie Indty Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $222.02. About 25,524 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 79.51% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.51% the S&P500.

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Skechers U S A Inc (SKX) by 28.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.21% . The hedge fund held 51,100 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72 million, down from 71,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Skechers U S A Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $34.93. About 549,853 shares traded. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) has risen 35.02% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SKX News: 20/04/2018 – Skechers Distribution Bottlenecks Threaten to Steal Momentum; 12/03/2018 – SKECHERS to Launch Garfield® Collection; 19/04/2018 – SKECHERS Achieves New Quarterly Sales Record in First Quarter 2018; 05/03/2018 Air France Returns For Third Year As Official Sponsor Of The Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon; 10/05/2018 – U.S. court protects Adidas Stan Smith shoe from Skechers look-alike; 19/04/2018 – Skechers 1Q Net $117.7M; 10/05/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Adidas trademark infringement suit against Skechers Stan Smith look-alike to move forward; 09/05/2018 – Skechers at Site Visit Hosted By Wedbush Today; 02/05/2018 – Skechers Site Visit Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 9; 26/03/2018 – Limited Edition Skechers D’Lites & Toei Animation Inc’s One Piece Collection to Launch in the United States and Canada

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56M and $488.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centennial Resource Dev Inc by 401,000 shares to 551,000 shares, valued at $4.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Penn Va Corp New by 204,034 shares in the quarter, for a total of 234,061 shares, and has risen its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NYSE:NUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Since March 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $185,038 activity. 686 shares valued at $165,024 were bought by Vorsheck Elizabeth A on Tuesday, June 11.

Jackson Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $318.34 million and $409.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 25,621 shares to 171,668 shares, valued at $8.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Us Etf Tr by 12,214 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,423 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.45 in 2018Q4.