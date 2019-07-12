Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (NYSE:SKX) is a company in the Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. has 92.1% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 71.88% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Skechers U.S.A. Inc. has 1.5% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 7.45% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Skechers U.S.A. Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skechers U.S.A. Inc. 0.00% 9.40% 6.10% Industry Average 6.02% 22.04% 9.37%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Skechers U.S.A. Inc. and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Skechers U.S.A. Inc. N/A 30 15.09 Industry Average 567.79M 9.43B 18.11

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Skechers U.S.A. Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.89 5.63 2.49

As a group, Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories companies have a potential upside of 61.50%. The analysts’ belief based on the data given earlier is that Skechers U.S.A. Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Skechers U.S.A. Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Skechers U.S.A. Inc. -4.88% -19.37% -13.68% -2.97% -2.9% 22.72% Industry Average 2.50% 1.72% 11.38% 9.33% 25.00% 14.34%

For the past year Skechers U.S.A. Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Skechers U.S.A. Inc. are 2.9 and 1.9. Competitively, Skechers U.S.A. Inc.’s competitors have 3.23 and 1.92 for Current and Quick Ratio. Skechers U.S.A. Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Skechers U.S.A. Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. has a beta of 0.59 and its 41.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Skechers U.S.A. Inc.’s competitors are 28.75% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.71 beta.

Dividends

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Skechers U.S.A. Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual fusion line for young men and women under the Skechers USA brand. It also provides lightweight sport athletic lifestyle products, classic athletic-inspired styles, and sport sandals and boots under the Skechers Sport brand name; casual and sporty styles sneakers under the Skechers Active and Skechers Sport Active brand; and sports line under Skechers Originals brand. In addition, the company offers classic espadrille, and vulcanized and sport footwear under the BOBS from Skechers name; casual, dress, and active styles, as well as casual sneakers for men under the Mark Nason name; technical footwear under the Skechers Performance brand; and boots, shoes, high-tops, sneakers, and sandals for infants, toddlers, boys, and girls under the Skechers Kids name. Further, it provides menÂ’s and womenÂ’s casuals, such as field boots, hikers, and athletic shoes under the Skechers Work brand. The company sells its products through department and specialty stores, athletic and independent retailers, boutiques, and Internet retailers, as well as through its e-commerce Websites and own retail stores. As of February 1, 2017, it owned and operated 117 concept stores, 163 factory outlet stores, and 134 warehouse outlet stores in the United States; and 101 concept stores, 51 factory outlet stores, and 5 warehouse outlet stores internationally. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.