Skba Capital Management Upped Its Holding in Target (TGT) as Stock Price Rose; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding Has Increased by Beech Hill Advisors Inc

Skba Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc bought 13,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 226,100 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.15M, up from 212,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $107.34. About 3.42M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Outlook Revision Reflects View Target’s Strategic Initiatives Are Gaining Traction; 27/03/2018 – TARGET CORP -; 06/03/2018 – Target to Expand In-Store Purchase Delivery in NY, Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington DC; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Target Had About $11.6 Billion of Total Debt as of Feb. 3; 22/05/2018 – Target Corporation to Webcast 1st Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, May 23, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Traffic Rose 3.2%; 15/03/2018 – Target Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 – TARGET: DRIVE UP AVAILABLE AT ~270 STORES IN FL, TX, SOUTHEAST; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 23/03/2018 – Baz Hiralal: Exclusive: As Grocery Wars Rage, Target $TGT And Kroger $KG Mull A Merger

Beech Hill Advisors Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 72.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc bought 3,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 7,199 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $799,000, up from 4,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $138.19. About 3.50 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10, 2018 Special Meeting For Vote On Merger Agreement With The Walt Disney Company; 28/03/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ returns with monster TV ratings in Trump era; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Disney ‘Really Wants Sky’ (Video); 05/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET WITH WARNER BROS., DISNEY, & MAGIC LEAP; 15/03/2018 – SKY – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS AND, IF NECESSARY, OBTAIN CERTAIN ANTITRUST APPROVALS; 02/05/2018 – Comcast CEO wants Fox assets Disney is purchasing: Gasparino; 29/05/2018 – Disney’s China Puzzle Unsolved as `Solo’ Film Flops (Correct); 18/04/2018 – Fox Reveals That Comcast Made Higher Bid Before Deal With Disney; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-lmagined ESPN App — with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service — Launches to Sports Fans Today

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13 million and $622.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 11,050 shares to 125,100 shares, valued at $19.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 81,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 282,470 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81 million and $162.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 23,182 shares to 65,808 shares, valued at $5.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 77,381 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,506 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).