Skba Capital Management Upped Its Citigroup (C) Position; Glatfelter (GLT) Shorts Raised By 6.31%

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) had an increase of 6.31% in short interest. GLT’s SI was 1.69 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 6.31% from 1.59M shares previously. With 289,000 avg volume, 6 days are for Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT)’s short sellers to cover GLT’s short positions. The SI to Glatfelter’s float is 3.93%. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $16.69. About 16,567 shares traded. P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) has declined 7.10% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.53% the S&P500. Some Historical GLT News: 01/05/2018 – Glatfelter 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 11/05/2018 – Glatfelter Presenting at Conference May 22; 21/05/2018 – Glatfelter Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – GLATFELTER 1Q REV. $410.6M, EST. $412.0M; 14/05/2018 – Glatfelter Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 13/03/2018 – Glatfelter Insurance Group Selects OnBase by Hyland to Improve Information Management; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 22/04/2018 – DJ P H Glatfelter Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLT); 09/03/2018 Glatfelter Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – GLATFELTER 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 26C

Skba Capital Management Llc increased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 29.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Skba Capital Management Llc acquired 56,300 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 2.90%. The Skba Capital Management Llc holds 248,400 shares with $15.46 million value, up from 192,100 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $164.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $71.01. About 6.69 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $79; 22/03/2018 – JUST IN: Citigroup sets restrictions on gun sales by business partners – New York Times; 13/04/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters, Colleagues Press Citigroup and Apollo on Concerns about Kushner Family Business Loans; 15/05/2018 – PRADA 1913.HK : CITI DOWNGRADES TO “SELL” FROM “NEUTRAL”, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO HK$36.0 FROM HK$32.0; 05/03/2018 ET Energyworld: Saudi ACWA Power picks JPMorgan, Citigroup for IPO; 12/04/2018 – U.S. senator slams bank gun policies, threatens consumer complaint; 24/04/2018 – CITI SAYS SHAREHOLDERS BACK PAY PLAN WITH ABOUT 95% SUPPORT; 05/03/2018 – Citi Economic Surprise Comparison by Region; 03/05/2018 – MLB Trade Rumors: Things are not going well for the #Mets at Citi Field today, but at least they got good news on Jacob deGrom; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S LATHROP TO TAKE LEAVE OF ABSENCE FROM BANK: MEMO

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. Another trade for 5,420 shares valued at $348,343 was made by Hu W. Bradford on Thursday, February 14. Whitaker Michael also sold $442,708 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup: Rate Cuts Might Not Have Much Impact – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Why You Should Keep An Eye On Citi And JPMorgan This Week – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Despite Big Market Gains, Technology Sector Expected To See Q2 Earnings Drop – Benzinga” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Brace for disappointing bank earnings, Atlantic Equities says – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of America is Buying Back Stock. Should You Join In? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Skba Capital Management Llc decreased Nutrien Ltd stake by 81,830 shares to 282,470 valued at $14.90M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Dowdupont Inc stake by 9,500 shares and now owns 99,600 shares. Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Citigroup had 12 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $81 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, January 15 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform”. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was upgraded by Jefferies. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 16. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, January 16 by Standpoint Research. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by UBS.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck accumulated 0.02% or 73,816 shares. Central Securities Corp stated it has 280,000 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 40,000 shares. Seizert Cap Prtn Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 21,324 shares. Capital Planning Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 7,600 shares. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.33% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bartlett & Llc holds 0% or 244 shares in its portfolio. E&G Ltd Partnership holds 0.85% or 31,096 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Prtnrs Lc has invested 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). First Midwest Financial Bank Trust Division reported 0.1% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Ballentine Partners Limited Liability Corp has 8,700 shares. Moreover, Gendell Jeffrey L has 4.52% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Georgia-based Montag A Associate has invested 0.04% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Altfest L J And Inc holds 0.26% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 10,203 shares. Eqis Cap Inc reported 63,957 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $149,225 activity. Shares for $22,200 were bought by DEBENEDICTIS NICHOLAS on Thursday, May 30.

More notable recent P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About P.H. Glatfelter Company (GLT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Imagine Owning P. H. Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) And Wondering If The 39% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “P. H. Glatfelter Company declares $0.13 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Glatfelter Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:GLT – GlobeNewswire” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Glatfelter to Report Earnings on April 30th – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 09, 2019.