Skba Capital Management Trimmed Its Intel (INTC) Holding; CIRCOR International, Inc. (CIR) Covered By 1 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Circor International (NYSE:CIR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Circor International has $4700 highest and $32 lowest target. $40.50’s average target is 12.84% above currents $35.89 stock price. Circor International had 11 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) has “Sector Weight” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, August 2. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the shares of CIR in report on Monday, August 5 to “Buy” rating. See CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) latest ratings:

Skba Capital Management Llc decreased Intel Corp (INTC) stake by 21.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Skba Capital Management Llc analyzed 83,400 shares as Intel Corp (INTC)'s stock declined 0.41%. The Skba Capital Management Llc holds 305,920 shares with $16.43 million value, down from 389,320 last quarter. Intel Corp now has $221.94 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.41% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $50.1. About 30.02 million shares traded or 40.57% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500.

The stock increased 4.33% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $35.89. About 123,298 shares traded. CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) has declined 11.81% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CIR News: 17/04/2018 – CIRCOR in Interest Rate Swap Worth $400M; 23/04/2018 – DJ CIRCOR International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIR); 10/04/2018 – CIRCOR Aerospace & Defense California Receives AS9100 Rev D Certification; 06/03/2018 GAMCO REPORTS 13.05% STAKE IN CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL INC; 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 54c; 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 9c-Loss 27c; 01/05/2018 – CIRCOR SEES 2Q REV. $275M TO $285M, EST. $286.7M; 01/05/2018 – CIRCOR 1Q ADJ EPS 40C, EST. 32C; 17/04/2018 – CIRCOR SAYS FOUR-YEAR SWAP FIXED NOTIONAL VALUE OF $400.0 MLN, MATURITY DATE APRIL 12, 2022 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl Sees 2Q Rev $275M-$285M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold CIRCOR International, Inc. shares while 28 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 21.23 million shares or 0.69% more from 21.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) for 10,560 shares. State Street Corporation has 0% invested in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR). Moreover, Primecap Mgmt Comm Ca has 0.01% invested in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) for 354,000 shares. 9,400 were accumulated by California Pub Employees Retirement Systems. Metropolitan Life accumulated 47,131 shares. Moreover, Pnc Fincl Svcs Group has 0% invested in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) for 2,182 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 852 shares. Invesco Limited invested in 0% or 69,734 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Llc holds 0% or 59,542 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Comm Of Nevada invested 0% of its portfolio in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR). Mason Street Advsr Limited Com reported 6,377 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability owns 37,106 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt accumulated 6,815 shares. Parkside Bankshares Trust has invested 0% in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR). Great West Life Assurance Company Can invested in 0% or 27,143 shares.

More notable recent CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "CIRCOR awarded service agreement with Emirates – Seeking Alpha" on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Emerson acquires product lines from Circor – Seeking Alpha" published on September 03, 2019, Businesswire.com published: "Emerson Acquires Spence and Nicholson Steam Technology Product Lines from Circor International – Business Wire" on September 03, 2019.

CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, makes, and markets engineered products and sub-systems for gas and oil, aerospace, power and process, and industrial solutions markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $714.39 million. It operates through two divisions, Energy and Advanced Flow Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter valves.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49B for 10.10 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Dow Analyst Moves: INTC – Nasdaq" on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Here's Why Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance" published on August 15, 2019.

Skba Capital Management Llc increased Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) stake by 56,300 shares to 248,400 valued at $15.46 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) stake by 211,700 shares and now owns 757,400 shares. Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) was raised too.