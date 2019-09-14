Skba Capital Management Stake in Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Lowered by $380,000 as Share Value Declined; Owl Creek Asset Management LP Has Increased Pg&E (PCG) Stake

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 271.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp bought 3.54M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 4.84 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.92M, up from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.92B market cap company. The stock increased 10.69% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.18. About 18.86 million shares traded or 129.88% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 23/03/2018 – PG&E Statement on Passing of Nancy McFadden, Chief of Staff to Governor Brown; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A2 TO LODI (CITY OF) CA ELECTRIC ENTERPRISE REFUNDING BONDS, OUTLOOK STABLE; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/18/2018 07:19 PM; 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate Resilience; 22/03/2018 – PG&E ANNOUNCES NEW MEASURES TO REDUCE WILDFIRE RISK; 22/03/2018 – PG&E’S DIABLO CANYON 2 NUKE REACTOR RAISED TO 7% FROM 0%: NRC; 22/05/2018 – PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EPS 86c; 25/05/2018 – PG&E RESPONDS TO CALIFORNIA REPORT ON FIRES

Skba Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 109,154 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.46M, down from 113,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $96.69. About 959,180 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $13,665 activity.

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13M and $625.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 21,800 shares to 270,200 shares, valued at $18.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 33,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 219,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP).

Analysts await TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.35 per share. TEL’s profit will be $436.72M for 18.59 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by TE Connectivity Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 36 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 293.00 million shares or 2.16% less from 299.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schwartz Invest Counsel Incorporated holds 299,300 shares or 1.47% of its portfolio. Regions Fincl Corporation accumulated 0.24% or 221,285 shares. Moreover, Reilly Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 320 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Com reported 0.04% stake. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 12,774 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Suntrust Banks invested in 36,163 shares or 0.02% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.12% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Meridian Investment Counsel invested 0.18% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Bb&T Corporation holds 0.16% or 96,143 shares. Td Capital Ltd Liability holds 0% or 243 shares. 23,467 were reported by Putnam Fl Investment Mngmt Company. Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora holds 648 shares. Ruggie Grp stated it has 0.02% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Commonwealth Bankshares Of Australia has invested 0.04% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Proshare Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

More notable recent TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Adding TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Stocks to Buy for September – Investorplace.com” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Like TE Connectivity Ltd.â€™s (NYSE:TEL) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Earnest Partners Lc holds 0% or 255 shares. Weiss Asset Management Limited Partnership stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 794,051 were reported by California Public Employees Retirement Systems. Johnson Gru Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 300 shares. Voloridge holds 0.27% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 433,725 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 36,888 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md has invested 0.05% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Msd Partners Lp holds 7.44% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 2.68M shares. Motco accumulated 137 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Inc (Ca) accumulated 45 shares. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp, a New York-based fund reported 934,000 shares. Meeder Asset Management owns 130 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Utah Retirement Systems reported 99,620 shares. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Oakbrook Invests Lc has 0.01% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 10,600 shares.

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06 billion and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lf Cap Acquisition Corp by 250,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 83,306 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,306 shares, and cut its stake in Vistra Energy Corp.