Skba Capital Management Raised Phillips 66 (PSX) Position; Sherwin Williams Co (SHW)’s Sentiment Is 1.12

Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 321 investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 286 trimmed and sold holdings in Sherwin Williams Co. The investment managers in our database now own: 67.67 million shares, down from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Sherwin Williams Co in top ten equity positions decreased from 20 to 16 for a decrease of 4. Sold All: 42 Reduced: 244 Increased: 233 New Position: 88.

Skba Capital Management Llc increased Phillips 66 (PSX) stake by 2259.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Skba Capital Management Llc acquired 91,500 shares as Phillips 66 (PSX)’s stock rose 11.67%. The Skba Capital Management Llc holds 95,550 shares with $9.09 million value, up from 4,050 last quarter. Phillips 66 now has $43.16B valuation. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $96.23. About 536,963 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Equipment Issues at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 21/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSX); 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 EXPECTS FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON ETHANE CRACKER IN LATE 2019 -CEO; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 13/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING ALL UNITS TO PRODUCTION; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BEGINS REFORMER, HYDROTREATER OVERHAUL; 19/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.51 EPS, up 14.61% or $0.83 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $600.59 million for 19.69 P/E if the $6.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual EPS reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.91% negative EPS growth.

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda. holds 11.57% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company for 64,110 shares. Meritage Group Lp owns 985,589 shares or 9.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Chilton Investment Co Llc has 7.19% invested in the company for 476,139 shares. The New York-based Lionstone Capital Management Llc has invested 6.96% in the stock. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, a Florida-based fund reported 33,175 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.

It closed at $512.6 lastly. It is down 16.53% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 20/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $19.12 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Expects Incremental Sales From the Valspar Acquisition to Be Approximately $600 M for April and May in 2nd Quarter; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Sherwin Williams – 04/06/2018 11:06 AM; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams: Valspar Sales Increased Consolidated Net Sales in 1Q by $1.07 Billion; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sherwin-Williams Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHW); 25/04/2018 – Visualize Paint Colors On Any Wall In Real Time With New Augmented Reality Feature From Sherwin-Williams; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Core Net Sales Increasing by a Mid-To-High Single Digit Percentage; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Rev $3.97B; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q EPS $2.62

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, makes, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail clients primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $47.29 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Group, Global Finishes Group, and Latin America Coatings Group. It has a 41.22 P/E ratio. It offers architectural paint and coatings, protective and marine products, automotive finishes and refinish products, original equipment maker product finishes, and related items under the Sherwin-Williams brand.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Republic owns 245,500 shares. Td Lc has 0% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). First Allied Advisory Svcs Inc has 0.03% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 7,870 shares. Hillsdale Investment Inc has 0.04% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 4,640 shares. Ballentine Limited holds 0.02% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 3,450 shares. Patten Grp Inc Inc stated it has 3,675 shares. Goldman Sachs reported 5.05 million shares stake. Perella Weinberg Cap Mngmt LP owns 52,922 shares. World Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 0.18% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 37,425 shares. Fernwood Mngmt Ltd accumulated 18,701 shares or 0.95% of the stock. 3,273 were accumulated by Farmers Trust. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Tower Research Limited Liability (Trc) holds 0.07% or 12,144 shares. 21,535 were reported by Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc. Moreover, Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 0% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Skba Capital Management Llc decreased Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) stake by 22,950 shares to 259,650 valued at $17.19 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 9,180 shares and now owns 75,440 shares. Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) was reduced too.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity. LOWE JOHN E also bought $165,816 worth of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) shares.

