Skba Capital Management Position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Raised by $1.85 Million as Stock Price Declined; Paradigm Asset Management Co Increased Its Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Position by $14.75 Million

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 12.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc bought 360 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,260 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.53M, up from 2,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.41B market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $42.81. About 5.84M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 27/04/2018 – TSMC to invest $14 billion in R&D at Hsinchu facility; 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 10/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Mar Rev NT$103.70B; 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance; 02/05/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS SAYS FY REVENUE TO GROW 10 PCT VS EARLIER FORECAST OF 10-15 PCT DUE TO SOFTER SMARTPHONE DEMAND AND UNCERTAINTY IN CRYPTO CURRENCY MARKET; 01/05/2018 – Cadence Collaborates With TSMC to Advance 5nm and 7nm+ Mobile and HPC Design Innovation; 30/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.02 BLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS $10-12 BLN ANNUAL CAPEX IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”

Skba Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 20.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc bought 31,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 185,700 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.08 million, up from 154,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $54.21. About 497,464 shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 3.51% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP.A); 06/03/2018 Andrew Stordeur Joins Sundial’s Senior Leadership Team as Chief Commercial Officer; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Preliminary View of Its Long-Term Effective Tax Rate (after 2018) Is in the Range of 20%-24%; 11/05/2018 – Michael Kors and Molson Coors are drastically different, but in a key way. @JimCramer breaks it down; 02/05/2018 – US beer buzzkill sends Molson Coors to 4-year low; 14/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS BREWING CO TAP.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 2018 TARGETS UNCHANGED; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees 2018 Capital Spending $670 Million, Plus or Minus 10%; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees Underlying Effective Tax Rate in the Range of 18%-22 % for 2018

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13M and $622.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 15,600 shares to 165,900 shares, valued at $12.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Limited by 31,127 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,115 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold TAP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 157.87 million shares or 1.54% less from 160.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Management reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Amica Retiree Medical has 3,705 shares. San Francisco Sentry (Ca), California-based fund reported 54 shares. Guardian Life Of America has invested 0% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). 760,636 are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc. Moody Bancorp Trust Division invested in 88,478 shares. 50 are held by Benjamin F Edwards And Co. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0% stake. Amica Mutual Insurance holds 0.2% or 26,340 shares. Adams Asset Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 91,708 shares stake. Cibc Ww invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Oxbow Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 22,425 shares. Regions Fin Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Pub Sector Pension Board stated it has 15,680 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amer Tx stated it has 94,630 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $340.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelon Corp. (NYSE:EXC) by 3,800 shares to 68,900 shares, valued at $3.45 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) by 150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,770 shares, and cut its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).