Skba Capital Management Maintains Position in Comcast New (CMCSA); As Garmin LTD (GRMN) Market Value Declined, Stadion Money Management Has Cut by $474,892 Its Stake

Skba Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 8.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc bought 27,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 330,300 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.21 million, up from 303,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $42.83. About 3.33 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 09/05/2018 – FOX: UK REVIEW OF COMCAST BID FOR SKY CCOULD TAKE MONTHS; 05/04/2018 – YipTV Announces New Board Member; 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister; 05/03/2018 FRIES: COMCAST BID FOR SKY A TACTICAL MOVE; 10/05/2018 – FCC SAYS RULES ADOPTED IN DECEMBER ALLOWING INTERNET PROVIDERS TO BLOCK OR SLOW CONTENT WILL TAKE EFFECT AROUND JUNE 10; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS EXPECT CAPITAL SPENDING COMPOSITION TO CONTINUE SHIFT TOWARDS CONNECTIVITY-DRIVEN BROADBAND INFRASTRUCTURE SPENDING – EARNINGS CALL; 23/05/2018 – Disney’s stock offer would allow Fox to spin off its assets tax free, while a cash offer from Comcast would result in a taxable spin, sources told CNBC’s David Faber; 25/04/2018 – Comcast/Sky: outfoxed; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 21/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Sponsor City lnnovate to Foster Development of Smart Cities

Stadion Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd (GRMN) by 36.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadion Money Management Llc sold 5,522 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% . The institutional investor held 9,663 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $834,000, down from 15,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadion Money Management Llc who had been investing in Garmin Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $78.45. About 93,293 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 08/03/2018 – Garmin® introduces the tactix® Charlie, a specialized tactical GPS watch with wrist-based heart rate; 15/03/2018 – Garmin® unveils Ultra High-Definition scanning sonar; 04/05/2018 – Garmin Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 11; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN RMAINTAINS 2018 FORECAST FOR REVENUE, PRO FORMA EPS; 11/04/2018 – The zūmo® 396 motorcycle navigator from Garmin® brings live features to stay connected on every ride; 26/04/2018 – Garmin® unveils the Approach® Z80, an innovative golf laser range finder with integrated GPS and preloaded course map overlays; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 520 Plus – a GPS cycling computer with advanced navigation and connected features; 16/05/2018 – Wirecard Joins Forces With Garmin® to Provide Garmin Smartwatch Owners a Fully Digital Payment Experience Through Its Flagship Product boon; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 130 – a compact GPS bike computer designed for use on any ride; 08/03/2018 – Honda Aircraft Company Expands HondaJet Sales To India

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4.

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13M and $622.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 33,400 shares to 350,800 shares, valued at $14.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Stadion Money Management Llc, which manages about $6.01 billion and $2.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWL) by 4.91M shares to 12.31M shares, valued at $359.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.