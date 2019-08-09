Skba Capital Management Lowered Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $2.25 Million as Market Value Declined; Tucows (TCX) Holder Pembroke Management LTD Cut Stake

Skba Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 8.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc sold 42,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 452,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.44M, down from 495,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $52.35. About 7.06 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/04/2018 – GONG.IO – RECEIVED INVESTMENT FROM CISCO INVESTMENTS IN AN EXTENSION OF A1 FUNDING ROUND; 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations; 21/03/2018 – Cisco Collaborates on Phones with American Council of the Blind; 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board; 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet; 01/05/2018 – Transaction Expected to Close in Cisco’s 1Q19; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Cisco plans to sell networking software separate from hardware – The Information; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VoIP Phone; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased its stake in Tucows (TCX) by 32.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd sold 125,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.43% . The institutional investor held 261,409 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.69M, down from 386,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Tucows for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $530.38M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $47.85. About 28,672 shares traded. Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) has declined 17.63% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TCX News: 30/04/2018 – Ting Internet to bring gigabit fiber Internet to Fuquay-Varina, NC; 23/04/2018 – Tucows Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/03/2018 Tucows Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Tucows 1Q EPS 35c; 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in Tucows; 24/04/2018 – Tucows Short-Interest Ratio Rises 25% to 47 Days; 09/05/2018 – Tucows 1Q Rev $95.8M; 09/05/2018 – TUCOWS INC TC.TO – QTRLY NET REVENUE $95.79 MLN VS $69.57 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Caption Management Buys New 1% Position in Tucows; 09/05/2018 – TUCOWS INC TC.TO – QTRLY BASIC NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $0.35

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77B and $924.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 69,575 shares to 514,747 shares, valued at $18.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Siteone Landscape by 166,265 shares in the quarter, for a total of 360,665 shares, and has risen its stake in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold TCX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 6.11 million shares or 0.64% less from 6.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,772 are held by Invesco. Moreover, Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) for 48,184 shares. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 11,583 shares. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 29,115 shares. Blackrock has 485,955 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 1,645 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voya Investment Mgmt Llc holds 3,920 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Liability Company stated it has 18,378 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 2,628 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 45,431 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). Goldman Sachs Incorporated invested in 96,864 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Invest Management Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). California State Teachers Retirement System reported 14,566 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern Corporation holds 107,392 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwest Investment Counselors Limited owns 76,865 shares or 1.61% of their US portfolio. Chesley Taft And Assocs Limited Liability holds 0.23% or 51,030 shares. Bb&T owns 1.2% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.24M shares. 2,818 are held by Stelac Advisory Services Ltd. Stephens Ar, Arkansas-based fund reported 322,455 shares. Ativo Limited Liability Company has invested 0.94% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 4,145 shares. Delphi Mngmt Ma holds 1.54% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 30,800 shares. Nbt Fincl Bank N A Ny holds 1.21% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 123,406 shares. Macnealy Hoover Inc has 0.51% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 12,250 shares. Wunderlich Managemnt invested 1.54% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). City Holdg Co invested in 1.39% or 91,605 shares. Flow Traders Us Limited Com accumulated 4,840 shares. Sterling Capital Llc holds 3.05 million shares. Mcrae Capital Management owns 4,000 shares.

