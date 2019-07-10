Skba Capital Management Lifted Its Position in Helmerich & Payne (HP) as Stock Rose; Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Shareholder Ion Asset Management LTD Cut Its Position by $48.90 Million

Ion Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 32.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd sold 414,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 841,565 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.61M, down from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $110.78. About 601,725 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 38.51% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.03 BLN TO $1.05 BLN; 29/05/2018 – Mellanox Launches Ground-Breaking Open Hyper-Scalable Enterprise Framework; 13/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Star Bulk Carriers, IPG Photonics, Mellanox Technologies, Hollysys Automation Technologies, Es; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees FY18 Non-GAAP Gross Margins 68%-69%; 08/05/2018 – Mellanox Technologies Selects Univa to Extend Silicon Design HPC Cluster to Hybrid Cloud; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX 1Q REV. $251.0M, EST. $244.8M; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 6 PCT TO $103; 06/03/2018 Mellanox Introduces Next Generation Ethernet Network Operating System — Mellanox Onyx™; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q Net $37.8M; 16/05/2018 – Mellanox Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Skba Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 43.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc bought 49,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 163,400 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.08M, up from 113,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $50.56. About 1.09M shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 16.86% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.29% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE CEO JOHN LINDSAY COMMENTS AT WEIL CONFERENCE; 14/05/2018 – Kiltearn Partners LLP Exits Position in Helmerich & Payne; 10/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – @WSJ Good, but this doesn’t really exculpate former $HP board and management from moral responsibility for billions of dollars of value destruction via Autonomy. They were some combination of lazy, greedy, and incompetent; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Now Sees FY18 Depreciation of Approximately $585M; 27/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $60; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC QTRLY REV $577.5 MLN VS $405.3 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Names Mark Smith CFO Designate, Effective May 1; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE SEEING ABILITY TO PUSH UP RIG RENTAL PRICES; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Loss/Shr 12c

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13M and $622.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 17,990 shares to 96,920 shares, valued at $15.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 22,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 259,650 shares, and cut its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold HP shares while 119 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 96.36 million shares or 3.02% less from 99.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 5,800 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 25,482 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Greatmark Ptnrs Inc stated it has 10,525 shares. Mraz Amerine has invested 0.67% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Pennsylvania-based Brinker has invested 0.02% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Park Avenue Secs Limited Liability accumulated 0.02% or 4,869 shares. Moreover, Fruth Invest Mgmt has 0.35% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). First Allied Advisory holds 0.01% or 4,517 shares in its portfolio. 17,805 are owned by State Bank Of Nova Scotia. Everence has invested 0.07% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Earnest Partners Limited Liability Company owns 54 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 0.02% or 44,189 shares. Rampart Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 978 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 17,989 were reported by Ims Cap Mngmt. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 0.05% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 90,832 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles LP invested 0.04% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Water Island Ltd Liability Com stated it has 548,700 shares or 3.9% of all its holdings. Mariner Lc invested 0.38% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Origin Asset Llp reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, Yakira Cap has 1.22% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Blackrock invested in 262,638 shares. Adage Prns Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp holds 200,000 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Navellier Associates stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Panagora Asset Inc has 0% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 7,611 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 1,734 shares. Havens Advsrs Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 66,000 shares. Security Co reported 500 shares stake. Raymond James And Associate has invested 0.01% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Oberweis Asset Mgmt Inc has 285,590 shares for 6.79% of their portfolio.

Ion Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $337.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 965,226 shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $38.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $1.16 EPS, up 12.62% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.03 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $64.06M for 23.88 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.87% EPS growth.