Skba Capital Management Increases Stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY); As Honeywell International (HON) Shares Rose, Holder Cardinal Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $484,270

Cardinal Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc sold 3,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 116,702 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.55 million, down from 119,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $6.41 during the last trading session, reaching $156.49. About 4.34 million shares traded or 88.50% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 07/04/2018 – Motiva Enterprises LLC Signs MOUs With TechnipFMC and Honeywell UOP to Enable Multi-Billion-Dollar Petrochemical Investments; 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI SIGNS COOPERATION MEMO W/ HONEYWELL CHINA UNIT; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with Honeywell GoDirect Cabin Services; 13/04/2018 – The Seidel Diesel Group Becomes a Master Distributor of Honeywell Garrett® Turbochargers; 24/05/2018 – Thailand’s IRPC To Build Large Aromatics Complex With Honeywell Technology; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms Timing of Spinoffs; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK INC – CO & HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED ALL PENDING PATENT RELATED MATTERS BETWEEN THEM IN BOTH FEDERAL COURT AND AT THE PTAB; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY View To Sales $42.7B-$43.5B; 16/03/2018 – HONEYWELL FLOUR MILLS PLC HONYFLO.LG – BENSON EVBUOMWAN HAS RESIGNED FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 19/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Skba Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 60.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc bought 133,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 356,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40M, up from 222,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $25.12. About 4.29 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY); 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 19.46 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

