Skba Capital Management Increases Holding in Phillips 66 (PSX); Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shareholder Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Boosted Stake by $693,977 as Market Valuation Declined

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 20.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc bought 16,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 94,227 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.11 million, up from 78,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.27% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $34.06. About 11.85M shares traded or 13.55% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger seeks to monetize assets at production management unit; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIA PRELIMINARY APPROVES PURCHASE OF UP TO 49 PCT STAKE IN EDC BY SCHLUMBERGER – RIA; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 16/05/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: Half-year Report; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA IN QTR DRIVEN BY RAMP-UP OF ACTIVITY IN CANADA AND HIGHER DRILLING GROUP ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA, AMONG OTHERS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $7.8 BILLION DECREASED 4% SEQUENTIALLY; 18/04/2018 – Schlumberger NV expected to post earnings of 37 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Skba Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 2259.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc bought 91,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 95,550 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.09M, up from 4,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $99.8. About 2.58 million shares traded or 0.20% up from the average. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 10/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery raises production on reformer, HTUs; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q EPS $1.07; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS THERE’S NEED FOR NEW PERMIAN PIPELINE CAPACITY; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BEGINS REFORMER, HYDROTREATER OVERHAUL; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Transportation Adjusted Net Income $136 Million; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY EXPECTS ALL UNITS TO BE BACK IN PRODUCTION BY MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK; 09/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY CONTINUING TO RESTART UNITS AFTER OVERHAUL; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net $524M

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do You Like Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) At This P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Phillips 66 (PSX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan Canada vs. Phillips 66 Partners – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13M and $622.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 17,200 shares to 179,900 shares, valued at $17.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 26,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 283,450 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc reported 25,000 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. First Trust Advsr Lp has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa stated it has 0.49% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Landscape Mngmt Limited Liability owns 2,988 shares. Moreover, Frontier Investment Management has 0.04% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Pnc Services Grp Inc Inc holds 0.08% or 863,246 shares. 6,410 are owned by Bennicas Inc. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 469 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Llc reported 0.06% stake. Field And Main Bankshares accumulated 0.01% or 122 shares. Linscomb And Williams Inc holds 6,408 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De reported 0.08% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, a New Jersey-based fund reported 22,500 shares. 2,302 are owned by Liberty Management.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger: Set To Benefit From Capital Expenditure Recovery – Seeking Alpha” published on August 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Should Leave Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger CEO flags Q3 writedown – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “We Are Back In Schlumberger, And You Should Be Too – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.