Skba Capital Management Increased Phillips 66 (PSX) Position; Eaton Vance Risk-managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETJ)’s Sentiment Is 1.1

Eaton Vance Risk-managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETJ) investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 23 active investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 21 decreased and sold their stakes in Eaton Vance Risk-managed Diversified Equity Income Fund. The active investment managers in our database now own: 7.68 million shares, down from 7.95 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Eaton Vance Risk-managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 10 Increased: 18 New Position: 5.

Skba Capital Management Llc increased Phillips 66 (PSX) stake by 2259.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Skba Capital Management Llc acquired 91,500 shares as Phillips 66 (PSX)’s stock rose 11.67%. The Skba Capital Management Llc holds 95,550 shares with $9.09M value, up from 4,050 last quarter. Phillips 66 now has $45.04B valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $102.73. About 1.67M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – EARNINGS REFLECT BENEFIT OF DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO, AND ARE ALSO SEEING POSITIVE, ONGOING IMPACTS FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 17/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNITS EXPECTED BACK IN PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Raises Dividend to 80c; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Transportation Adjusted Net Income $136 Million; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 25/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expected to post earnings of 89 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 14 PCT TO $0.80/SHR; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants

The stock increased 0.27% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.36. About 117,392 shares traded. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETJ) has 0.00% since September 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ota Financial Group L.P. holds 1.13% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund for 74,912 shares. Aviance Capital Partners Llc owns 35,406 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Llc has 0.08% invested in the company for 1.02 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Weiss Asset Management Lp has invested 0.04% in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 211,125 shares.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The company has market cap of $595.27 million. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

Skba Capital Management Llc decreased Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) stake by 36,400 shares to 3,350 valued at $355,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) stake by 33,400 shares and now owns 350,800 shares. Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) was reduced too.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $165,816 was bought by LOWE JOHN E.

Among 3 analysts covering Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Phillips 66 has $11700 highest and $102 lowest target. $108.67’s average target is 5.78% above currents $102.73 stock price. Phillips 66 had 11 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, June 21. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $102 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Monday, April 15 to “Hold”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, July 8 by Raymond James. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Monday, July 29. On Friday, May 17 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.