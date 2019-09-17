Skba Capital Management Increased Holding in Phillips 66 (PSX) as Share Value Rose; Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holder Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Has Increased Its Holding by $1.38 Million as Share Price Rose

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 190.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc bought 5,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 8,370 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11M, up from 2,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $259.24. About 289,818 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 23/03/2018 – FDA: BD Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): Class I Recall – Chemical Interference with; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA PROVIDES STATEMENT ON FINDINGS FROM ONGOING INVESTIGATION INTO LEAD TESTING ISSUES; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG REDUCED BZUN, HTHT, GLW, BDX, D IN 1Q: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable; 14/05/2018 – Cipher Capital Adds Occidental, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F

Skba Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 6.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc bought 6,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 101,650 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.51M, up from 95,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $102.44. About 1.25M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 07/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $110; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger, Texas refinery gasoline units; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66: PIPELINE TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend; 05/04/2018 – Phillips 66 to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 03/04/2018 – Phllips 66 Alliance refinery restarting hydrotreaters this week; 23/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger, Texas, Refinery

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13 million and $625.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bok Finl Corp (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 4,400 shares to 140,290 shares, valued at $10.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 12,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 338,300 shares, and cut its stake in Tapestry Inc.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan Canada vs. Phillips 66 Partners – Motley Fool” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Phillips 66 (PSX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Be Sure To Check Out Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cumberland stated it has 18,185 shares. Acg Wealth holds 0.03% or 2,305 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.16% or 729,256 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.29% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Pacific Invest Mgmt holds 0.88% or 40,129 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv reported 100 shares. Old Point Tru And Fincl Services N A holds 3,150 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Company owns 4,049 shares. 234,849 were reported by Strs Ohio. Burt Wealth invested in 0.02% or 405 shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd invested in 0.08% or 13,919 shares. Argent Tru Com owns 3,977 shares. Blue Fin Cap Incorporated holds 0.14% or 2,950 shares in its portfolio. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,123 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset Management Ltd holds 91,738 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Be Cautious About Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Healthcare Stocks to Buy for Healthy Dividends – Investorplace.com” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Would Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 22, 2019.