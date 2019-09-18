Skba Capital Management Holds Position in Lear (LEA); Biogen (BIIB) Shareholder Krensavage Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding

Skba Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 69.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc bought 47,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The institutional investor held 114,500 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.95M, up from 67,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $119.6. About 137,314 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $21.93 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – Lear Names Rashida Thomas Chief Diversity Officer; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 23/05/2018 – Indiewire: Norman Lear Developing Hip-Hop Animated Kids Series for Nickelodeon; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Lear on March 20 for “High voltage pre-charge system” (Michigan Inventor); 06/04/2018 – CAFC: NHK SEATING OF AMERICA, INC. v. LEAR CORPORATION [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1888 – 2018-04-06; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Adj EPS $5.10; 21/03/2018 – Lear Corporation Expands Seating Structures Plant in Valença, Portugal; 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe; 14/05/2018 – LEAR’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE BY MOODY’S

Krensavage Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 1.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Krensavage Asset Management Llc sold 3,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 176,556 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.29 million, down from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Krensavage Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $234.87. About 481,770 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 12/03/2018 – Biogen To Buy Schizophrenia Treatment From Pfizer For Up To $590 Million — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Acquire from Pfizer First-in-Class Phase 2b Ready Asset for Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN – IN COLLABORATION BIOGEN WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR AND PAY FOR NON-CLINICAL STUDIES, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURING, AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY AVONEX REVENUE OF $451 MLN VS $537 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 01/05/2018 – Biogen to Make One-Time $50M Payment to Neurimmune; 09/04/2018 – Biogen Faces Increased ‘pressure’ After AveXis Buyout By Novartis — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – Biogen Announces New Interim Phase 2 Results From NURTURE; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDATION FOLLOWING 12 REPORTS OF SERIOUS INFLAMMATORY BRAIN DISORDERS WORLDWIDE, INCLUDING ENCEPHALITIS AND MENINGOENCEPHALITIS

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13M and $625.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 6,000 shares to 173,900 shares, valued at $19.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taubman Ctrs Inc (NYSE:TCO) by 9,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 227,800 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold LEA shares while 152 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 52.27 million shares or 1.74% less from 53.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 14,293 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 1.26 million shares. Lingohr Partner Asset Gmbh holds 0.87% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) or 6,369 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.03% or 15,584 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Secs invested in 13,525 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 0.01% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) or 153,357 shares. 528,311 are held by Northern Tru. Axa invested in 0% or 6,603 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa invested in 2,778 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated invested in 0% or 236,323 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 414,921 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & invested in 0% or 119 shares. Dupont Management Corp invested 0.07% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). 595,221 were reported by Apg Asset Mgmt Nv. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 57,091 shares.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.

