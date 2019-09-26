Skba Capital Management Holding in Union Pacific (UNP) Trimmed by $321,100; Harber Asset Management Has Lowered Its Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Stake by $5.38 Million; Stock Price Rose

Skba Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc sold 1,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 73,540 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.44M, down from 75,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $163.6. About 4.59M shares traded or 46.58% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 54.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc sold 168,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 140,018 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.61 million, down from 308,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $33.89. About 4.77M shares traded or 55.48% up from the average. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – LIKELY ZAYO WILL HAVE ALTERNATIVES THAT WOULD ENABLE REIT CONVERSION, HAS BEGUN NEXT PHASE OF EVALUATION AND PREPARATION; 02/04/2018 – Wireless Carrier Selects Zayo for Significant National Expansion; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q Rev $649.4M; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO DOESN’T PLAN TO PURSUE CROUCH REPLACEMENT IN NEAR TERM; 07/05/2018 – Zayo Announces $500 Million Share Repurchase Program; 26/03/2018 – Interdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zayo Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAYO); 04/05/2018 – Seatown Adds Zayo Group, Exits Shire, Cuts Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q EPS 9c; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO: $500M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.17 EPS, up 88.89% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.09 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $40.16M for 49.84 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.62% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 16.83 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.