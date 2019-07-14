Skba Capital Management Holding in Target (TGT) Has Boosted by $1.08 Million as Stock Price Declined; Appleton Partners Has Boosted Apple Com (AAPL) Stake by $613,494

Skba Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc bought 13,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 226,100 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.15M, up from 212,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $87.53. About 4.49 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 15/03/2018 – CFO Smith Disposes 271 Of Target Corp; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N FY SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – The lawsuit claimed Target’s use of criminal background checks disqualified job applicants for convictions that were unrelated to the work they sought; 14/05/2018 – Target Names William J. Foudy, Jr., as President, Target Sourcing Services; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Target Corporation at ‘A-‘; Outlook Revised to Stable; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO – CO TO EXPAND SAME-DAY DELIVERY SERVICE FROM MANHATTAN TO ALL 5 BOROUGHS AND SEVERAL OTHER BIG-CITY MARKETS; 15/03/2018 – Target Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Indiana; 23/05/2018 – Target Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.50; 11/05/2018 – British luxury fashion house Burberry Group is suing Target Corp. for allegedly copying Burberry’s venerable check print pattern

Appleton Partners Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc bought 3,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 145,872 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.71 million, up from 142,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $935.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 17.60 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Meets With Trump at White House (Video); 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple must pay $502.6 Mln to VirnetX, federal jury rules- Bloomberg; 04/05/2018 – Apple is more up than 2 percent; 04/04/2018 – APPLE, BOEING MAY GET HURT BY ACCIDENT IN TRADE WAR: XINHUA; 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES TOOL TO LET MULTIPLE STUDENTS SHARE AN IPAD; 13/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Apple supplier Wistron secures land to build new site in southern India; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Withdrew Two Claims Weds. on Two Patents in Apple Dispute in ITC Investigation But Not District Court Case; 13/03/2018 – APPLE WORLDWIDE DEVELOPERS CONFERENCE 2018 SAN JOSE JUNE 4-8; 28/03/2018 – UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORP – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO ORDER IPAD STARTING MARCH 30 IN U.S. CELLULAR STORES AND AT USCELLULAR.COM; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS TO DATE, OF THE 7 IDENTIFIED INCIDENTS POTENTIALLY INVOLVING “ARMED GROUPS”, 3 HAVE BEEN CLOSED AND 4 REMAIN OPEN

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13 million and $622.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 17,200 shares to 179,900 shares, valued at $17.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 11,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,154 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Appleton Partners Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $754.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fd (VWO) by 18,681 shares to 15,248 shares, valued at $648,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit Com (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,173 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,609 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group Div App Etf (VIG).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant LP Ca has 2.19% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Raymond James Na reported 189,264 shares. Ativo Capital Mngmt Llc accumulated 0.98% or 12,243 shares. Next Century Growth Ltd Liability Com reported 25,090 shares. Tributary Mgmt Llc holds 10,155 shares. Primecap Management Communications Ca holds 850,800 shares. First Western Mgmt Communication, California-based fund reported 1,278 shares. Arbor Invest Llc reported 1,600 shares. Acropolis Investment Ltd Llc invested in 13,112 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Academy Mgmt Tx, a Texas-based fund reported 96,456 shares. Credit Agricole S A has invested 2.91% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Iowa Bank reported 37,315 shares. Albert D Mason Incorporated holds 0.36% or 2,608 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada has 3.37% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stock Yards State Bank & owns 167,819 shares.

