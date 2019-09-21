Skba Capital Management Has Upped Its American Intl Group (AIG) Position by $5.99 Million; Gemmer Asset Management Cut Its American Telephone & Tele (T) Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Gemmer Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in American Telephone & Tele (T) by 49.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc sold 26,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 27,160 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $910,000, down from 53,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Telephone & Tele for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $279.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 79.07 million shares traded or 141.32% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/04/2018 – AT&T Trial Nears Ends With U.S. Antitrust Chief Sounding Upbeat; 13/03/2018 – Hedge Funds Too Optimistic on AT&T-Time Warner Deal: Gayeski (Video); 05/04/2018 – AT&T Prices IPO for Latin American TV Business; 16/04/2018 – A SHAME AT&T, TELEFONICA NOT INVESTING IN MEXICO: SLIM; 20/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: U.S. government investigating AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 30/04/2018 – Judge in AT&T-Time Warner Case Sets June 12 Hearing to Announce Ruling on Deal; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Was Paying Trump’s Lawyer as Administration Turned Into Foe; 02/04/2018 – Time Warner pressure on cable carriers cited as U.S. fights AT&T deal; 27/03/2018 – AT&T MERGER TRIAL RESUMES WITH NON-PUBLIC TESTIMONY

Skba Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 31.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc bought 112,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 468,545 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.96M, up from 355,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $57.45. About 6.07 million shares traded or 65.77% up from the average. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 11/05/2018 – VALIC Partnership with RetireUp Simplifying Retirement Investing for Advisors and Clients; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS LOSS RATIO FOR NORTH AMERICA COMMERCIAL WILL “PROBABLY WILL BE ABOVE 100” – CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – AIG’s profit hit by natural disaster losses; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO REACH TOP QUARTILE BOOK VALUE GROWN AND RETURN ON EQUITY PERFORMANCE OVER TIME – CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – AIG – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED ELEVEN DIRECTORS AT COMPANY’S ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 29/05/2018 – AIG Expands Presence in Pension Risk Transfer Market; 07/05/2018 – Billionaire Icahn No Longer Shows Insurer AIG as Big Holding; 14/05/2018 – AIG Names Mark D. Lyons as Senior Vice Pres & Chief Actuary, General Insurance; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F; 27/03/2018 – AIG Also Is Shrinking Its Board, To 11 From 16​

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13M and $625.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 41,600 shares to 264,320 shares, valued at $12.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG) by 52,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,050 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.94 billion for 10.08 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Gemmer Asset Management Llc, which manages about $803.94 million and $373.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Intl Equity Etf (SCHF) by 71,944 shares to 1.27M shares, valued at $40.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Msci Eafe Fsl Fuel by 6,216 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,087 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P North Am Fd (IGV).

