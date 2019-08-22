Skba Capital Management Has Upped Comcast New (CMCSA) Stake By $1.06 Million; Shorts at NITTO DENKO CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARES (NDEKF) Raised By 14.54%

NITTO DENKO CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:NDEKF) had an increase of 14.54% in short interest. NDEKF’s SI was 115,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 14.54% from 101,100 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 1158 days are for NITTO DENKO CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:NDEKF)’s short sellers to cover NDEKF’s short positions. It closed at $45.26 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Skba Capital Management Llc increased Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) stake by 8.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Skba Capital Management Llc acquired 27,250 shares as Comcast Corp New (CMCSA)'s stock declined 0.58%. The Skba Capital Management Llc holds 330,300 shares with $13.21M value, up from 303,050 last quarter. Comcast Corp New now has $200.11B valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $43.86. About 2.44M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waddell & Reed Inc, a Kansas-based fund reported 2.94 million shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe), United Kingdom-based fund reported 46,100 shares. Gladius Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 91,601 shares. Community Fincl Bank Na, a New York-based fund reported 45,175 shares. Smart Portfolios Lc, a Washington-based fund reported 1,382 shares. The New Jersey-based Advsr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.11% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Hl Finance Svcs Llc accumulated 155,966 shares. Tcw Group Inc has 3.96 million shares. Altrinsic Advsrs Limited Co reported 1.40M shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd holds 0% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 507 shares. Moreover, Farmers & Merchants Invs has 1.07% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Allen Lc has invested 0.43% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Employees Retirement System Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 851,087 shares. Pictet North America Sa owns 24,440 shares. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 10,065 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

Among 8 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Comcast has $52 highest and $44 lowest target. $48.75’s average target is 11.15% above currents $43.86 stock price. Comcast had 17 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $44 target in Friday, April 12 report. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, April 26 report. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, April 26 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Macquarie Research. On Friday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 29 by Raymond James. The stock has “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, June 19. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, April 26.

Skba Capital Management Llc decreased Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 42,400 shares to 452,730 valued at $24.44M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 6,300 shares and now owns 65,950 shares. Johnson Ctls Intl Plc was reduced too.

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. The company has market cap of $7.22 billion. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers functional thermal transfer systems, such as labels, barcode label printers, and label printing software; tapes for electrical and electronic equipment; dust removal products for clean rooms; fluoroplastic sheets and tapes, and fluoroplastic porous films; and materials for housing and construction, as well as packaging machines.