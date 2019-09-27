Skba Capital Management Has Upped By $6.53 Million Its Lear (LEA) Position; Fiduciary Management Has Trimmed Its Genpact LTD (G) Position

Fiduciary Management Inc decreased Genpact Ltd. (G) stake by 2.13% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fiduciary Management Inc sold 98,881 shares as Genpact Ltd. (G)’s stock rose 11.12%. The Fiduciary Management Inc holds 4.54 million shares with $173.02M value, down from 4.64 million last quarter. Genpact Ltd. now has $7.36B valuation. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $38.38. About 342,802 shares traded. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 31.43% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Rev $688.9M; 05/03/2018 Genpact Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT 1Q REV. $689M, EST. $680.8M; 30/05/2018 – Warburg to Invest $1 Billion to Help Ex-Genpact Execs With Deals; 27/03/2018 – ENERGOUS CORP – COMPANY ALSO ADDS TWO ADDITIONAL NEW BOARD MEMBERS; 27/03/2018 – Casino says sale process of Via Varejo unit continuing; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Sees FY Rev $2.93B-$3B; 15/05/2018 – Banks Caught Between a Rock and a Digital Place in Their Transformation Journeys, Finds Genpact Research; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS $1.70 to $1.74; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Adj EPS 39c

Skba Capital Management Llc increased Lear Corp (LEA) stake by 69.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Skba Capital Management Llc acquired 47,000 shares as Lear Corp (LEA)’s stock declined 11.06%. The Skba Capital Management Llc holds 114,500 shares with $15.95 million value, up from 67,500 last quarter. Lear Corp now has $7.18B valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $117.55. About 69,189 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 23/05/2018 – Indiewire: Norman Lear Developing Hip-Hop Animated Kids Series for Nickelodeon; 05/04/2018 – Andrew Smith Joins Lear Investment Management As Research Analyst; 17/05/2018 – Lear Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/05/2018 – Trump threat of auto tariffs opposed by auto industry, Republicans; 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe carmakers; 23/04/2018 – UNIFOR DELIVERS STRIKE MANDATE TO FCAU SUPPLIER LEAR AJAX; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Lear on March 20 for “High voltage pre-charge system” (Michigan Inventor); 14/05/2018 – LEAR’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE – AS PART OF RECAPITALIZATION, IAC TO ISSUE $215 MLN SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE APRIL 2023 TO FUNDS MANAGED BY GAMUT CAPITAL; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $21.93 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Among 3 analysts covering Genpact (NYSE:G), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Genpact has $4700 highest and $4400 lowest target. $45’s average target is 17.25% above currents $38.38 stock price. Genpact had 7 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Thursday, August 8. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, August 8 by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Analysts await Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 2.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.43 per share. G’s profit will be $84.34 million for 21.81 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Genpact Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.32% EPS growth.

Fiduciary Management Inc increased Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) stake by 190,511 shares to 4.39 million valued at $446.85 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Donaldson Co. Inc. (NYSE:DCI) stake by 29,226 shares and now owns 1.00 million shares. Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold G shares while 62 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 166.08 million shares or 0.78% more from 164.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Grandeur Peak Global Advsr Ltd Llc owns 1.16 million shares or 4.58% of their US portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0.02% or 10.57M shares. Principal Fin Group Inc invested in 0% or 23,841 shares. M&T Fincl Bank Corporation reported 7,825 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 202,730 shares. 191,561 were reported by Invesco. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 0.01% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) or 379,327 shares. Natixis reported 33,169 shares stake. Art Ltd Liability reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Ameriprise Financial Inc accumulated 40,464 shares or 0% of the stock. Putnam Invs Limited Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 23,056 shares. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Ltd invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Montag And Caldwell Limited Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Skba Capital Management Llc decreased Tapestry Inc stake by 61,700 shares to 292,480 valued at $9.28 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Bok Finl Corp (NASDAQ:BOKF) stake by 4,400 shares and now owns 140,290 shares. Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) was reduced too.