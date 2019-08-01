Skba Capital Management Has Trimmed Valero Energy New (VLO) Holding by $6.80 Million as Shares Declined; Redmile Group Increases Stake in Anthem (ANTM)

Skba Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 93.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc sold 80,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 5,550 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $471,000, down from 86,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $85.25. About 3.14M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – VALERO EXPECTS 2018 ANNUAL EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 22% FOR 2018; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Valero’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 16/04/2018 – VP Browning Gifts 500 Of Valero Energy Corp; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – QTRLY REVENUES $26,439 MLN VS $21,772 MLN; 19/04/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY FIRE CONTAINED -CITY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT; 25/04/2018 – VALERO MCKEE REFINERY HAS EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 26/04/2018 – 95-OCTANE FUEL STANDARD WOULD HELP INDUSTRY COMPETE W/ EVS: VLO; 26/04/2018 – Valero plans second coker at Port Arthur refinery; 06/03/2018 – Valero Energy: Donna M. Titzman to Succeed Ciskowski; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy First-Quarter Profit Jumps 54%, Beats Analyst Expectations

Redmile Group Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 52.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc bought 61,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 176,700 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.71M, up from 115,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $294.61. About 1.36M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patie; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM, TO BUY ASPIRE HEALTH; 05/04/2018 – Anthem And Soapbox Present “Doing Good Demands Good Design”; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION AS NEUTRAL TO 2018 EARNINGS; 23/05/2018 – On Pro Football: N.F.L. Anthem Policy Bound to Please Only the N.F.L; 04/04/2018 – Cliffside Malibu’s Sherman Oaks Facility Now In Network With Anthem Blue Cross; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Anthem’s ‘A+’ IFS Rating; Maintains Negative Outlook; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT BOOSTED DOV, ANTM, WP, FB, LEN IN 1Q: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Latest On Anthem Debate

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $3.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc by 20,800 shares to 174,000 shares, valued at $19.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 48,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.04M shares, and cut its stake in Vapotherm Inc.

Analysts await Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 9.95% or $0.20 from last year’s $2.01 per share. VLO’s profit will be $755.21 million for 11.77 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.51 actual EPS reported by Valero Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.87% EPS growth.