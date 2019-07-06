Skba Capital Management Has Raised Position in Comcast New (CMCSA) by $1.06 Million as Share Price Rose; As Gray Television (GTN) Stock Value Rose, Holder Deutsche Bank Ag Has Boosted Holding

Skba Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 8.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc bought 27,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 330,300 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.21 million, up from 303,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $43.28. About 7.45M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast Considering Cash Offer to Buy Twenty-First Century Fox; 09/05/2018 – Ovation Partners With Comcast For 2018 Stand For The Arts Awards Initiative; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Corp Announces a Firm Superior Cash Offer for Sky Plc; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Pursues Sky While Assessing Bigger Move for Fox Assets — 5th Update; 10/05/2018 – Comcast is said to include $2.5 billion break-up fee in Fox bid; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST – COMMITMENTS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENTS TO REMAIN IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLIER OF SEPT 30, 2019 OR DATE ON WHICH CERTAIN TERMINATION EVENTS OCCUR; 25/04/2018 – Comcast formalizes its bid for British broadcaster Sky; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Structure, Terms of Any Offer Would Be at Least as Favorable to Fox Holders as Disney Offer; 03/05/2018 – Semtech Announces Accelerated Vesting of Comcast Warrant; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal

Deutsche Bank Ag increased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 83.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag bought 431,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 950,966 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.31M, up from 518,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.91. About 399,651 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 62.38% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.95% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 10/05/2018 – Strong Industry Veterans Join Gray To Lead At WOWT In Omaha And KOSA In Odessa-Midland; 01/05/2018 – Gray Agrees To Acquire KDLT-TV In Sioux Falls, South Dakota; 21/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Gray Television to Acquire KDLT-TV for $32.5 Million in Cash; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV IN SIOUX FALLS, SD; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION – ANTICIPATE GROSS RETRANSMISSION REVENUE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018 WILL BE WITHIN A RANGE OF ABOUT $350.0 MLN TO $353.0 MLN; 19/04/2018 DJ Gray Television Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN.A); 08/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV FOR $32.5M FROM RED RIVER; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TV 1Q EPS 22C

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13 million and $622.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 30,200 shares to 82,440 shares, valued at $10.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 42,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 452,730 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $10.24 million activity. On Thursday, January 24 Murdock Daniel C. sold $30,036 worth of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 845 shares.

