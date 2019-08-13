Skba Capital Management Has Raised Its Position in Citigroup (C) by $3.49 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Trust Company Of Toledo Na Increases Position in Microsoft (MSFT)

Trust Company Of Toledo Na increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Toledo Na bought 4,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 137,495 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.22 million, up from 133,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Toledo Na who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $135.79. About 20.48 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/04/2018 – Sprinklr Hires Former Microsoft U.S. CMO Grad Conn as Chief Experience and Marketing Officer; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS IT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT OVER 4 YEARS; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS OEM REVENUE INCREASED 4% (UP 4% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY OEM PRO REVENUE GROWTH OF 11%; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second-largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 16/05/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Integration of PingFederate with Microsoft Azure Active Directory Connect; 04/04/2018 – Cloud Service Providers Drove Shipments of 25/50 Gbps Network Adapters in 4Q17, According to Dell’Oro Group; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman, John W. Thompson, Joins Lightspeed as Venture Partner; 29/03/2018 – Products getting higher priority include Microsoft 365 and Azure; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BELIEVES BERKSHIRE WILL COME OUT OKAY IN ITS $10.2 BLN RETROACTIVE REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH AIG AIG.N; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster Invoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration

Skba Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 29.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc bought 56,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 248,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.46 million, up from 192,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $64.24. About 12.84 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 26/03/2018 – Citigroup names new APAC head of corporate, investment banking – memo; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS LP CQP.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $37; 04/04/2018 – Citi Ventures and Canaan Partners Israel Ventures Invest in Contguard to Optimize Supply Chain Management; 16/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.61 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.58 PCT AT FEBRUARY END; 16/05/2018 – Sunwest Hires New Chief Information Officer; 14/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK FINTECH BANKER RAHUL SINGLA SAID TO JOIN CITI; 06/03/2018 – World Economic Forum leads creation of fintech cybersecurity consortium; 24/04/2018 – Citi chairman says all options being considered for his replacement; 07/05/2018 – NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE INC NGVC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10.5 FROM $8.5; 08/05/2018 – LivePerson launches conversational commerce partner program for solution providers serving SMBs

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0.28% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Horseman holds 20,000 shares. New York-based Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.09% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Brandes Inv Prtn Ltd Partnership holds 2.06 million shares or 2.98% of its portfolio. 36,492 were accumulated by Bowling Management Ltd Liability Company. Kazazian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 6.17% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Roanoke Asset Mgmt reported 61,278 shares. 17.31M were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P. First Personal Fincl accumulated 1,052 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt reported 790,223 shares. Bloom Tree Lc reported 643,653 shares or 4.36% of all its holdings. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Quebec – Canada-based Letko Brosseau Associates Incorporated has invested 1.99% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Thornburg Investment reported 1.31% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 32,452 shares in its portfolio.

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13M and $622.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares Inc (NYSE:PB) by 15,450 shares to 175,900 shares, valued at $12.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 128,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,700 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).