Skba Capital Management Has Raised Its Citigroup (C) Stake; Engelhard (EC) Sentiment Is 0.62

Skba Capital Management Llc increased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 29.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Skba Capital Management Llc acquired 56,300 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 2.90%. The Skba Capital Management Llc holds 248,400 shares with $15.46M value, up from 192,100 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $161.27B valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $71.39. About 5.89 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 16/05/2018 – CITI AND UBS CLOSE PLACEMENT OF AENA AENA.MC AT TOTAL OF 696.5 MLN EUROS; 02/05/2018 – Concho at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE FUND VALUEACT CAPITAL SAYS IT TOOK $1 BLN STAKE IN CITIGROUP C.N AND SALLIE MAE SLM.O – LETTER; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Silica at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – British takeover regulator appoints Citigroup executive as director general; 30/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Head of Markets for Saudi Arabia Is Said to Leave; 20/03/2018 – FENNER PLC FENR.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 610P FROM 525P; 05/04/2018 – MXN SEEN AT 18.63 VS USD AT END OF 2018: CITI SURVEY; 09/04/2018 – TIMELINE-Deutsche Bank’s 30 years of twists and turns

Engelhard Corp (EC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.14, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 47 funds increased and started new holdings, while 76 decreased and sold their positions in Engelhard Corp. The funds in our database now own: 54.88 million shares, down from 59.40 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Engelhard Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 20 Reduced: 56 Increased: 30 New Position: 17.

The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $18.82. About 463,008 shares traded. Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) has declined 19.86% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.29% the S&P500. Some Historical EC News: 13/04/2018 – ECOPETROL PREPAYS $350M BOND ISSUED IN 2013; 09/04/2018 – Ecopetrol S.A. Reports Liquidation of One of Its Subsidiariesin Spain; 04/05/2018 – ECOPETROL WANTS RESERVE LIFE ABOVE 8 YRS IN MID- TO LONG-TERM; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- ECOPETROL’S BARRANCABERMEJA REFINERY EXPECTED TO RESTART IN 7-10 DAYS AFTER MAINTENANCE WORK ENDS -CEO; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Ecopetrol to focus on expansion, trade after completing budget cut -CEO; 05/03/2018 CERAWEEK- COLOMBIA’S ECOPETROL ECO.CN TO START PILOT PROJECT TO EXPLORE UNCONVENTIONAL OIL, GAS RESERVES -CEO; 24/04/2018 – ECOPETROL TO HAVE MORE SOLID FINANCES W/HIGHER OIL PRICES: CEO; 24/05/2018 – ECOPETROL SA EC.N : HSBC RAISES TO HOLD FROM REDUCE; 03/05/2018 – Ecopetrol 1Q Net COP2.817T; 28/03/2018 – Ecopetrol Estimates 550 Barrels of Oil Flowed Into These Water Sources, Mixed With Mud and Rainwater

Analysts await Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 6.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.6 per share. EC’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 8.40 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Ecopetrol S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.23% EPS growth.

Ecopetrol S.A. operates as an integrated oil company. The company has market cap of $38.60 billion. It operates through three divisions: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It has a 8.79 P/E ratio. The firm produces crude gas and oil; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping, or compression of hydrocarbons.

More notable recent Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ecopetrol reports discovery of crude in Boranda-2 ST well at Rionegro, Santander – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Colombia grants oil contracts to Ecopetrol, Gran Tierra, others – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GXG: Colombia Macro Outlook 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Acadian Asset Management Llc holds 1.17% of its portfolio in Ecopetrol S.A. for 12.72 million shares. Navellier & Associates Inc owns 270,910 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dsam Partners (London) Ltd has 0.85% invested in the company for 275,000 shares. The Washington-based Freestone Capital Holdings Llc has invested 0.41% in the stock. Strategic Global Advisors Llc, a California-based fund reported 45,440 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Limited invested in 0.3% or 119,744 shares. Loews Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corporation reported 84,439 shares. Mathes Com holds 57,163 shares or 1.81% of its portfolio. Trust Communication Of Vermont invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 109,665 were reported by Brinker Incorporated. Brandes Partners Lp has invested 2.98% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Kings Point Management has invested 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Earnest Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,219 shares. Security Tru invested in 0% or 246 shares. Overbrook Management accumulated 526,772 shares. Oppenheimer accumulated 303,022 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Schwerin Boyle Cap Management invested in 1.22% or 178,314 shares. Fagan Assocs holds 43,909 shares. Kentucky Retirement System reported 102,810 shares.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Monday’s Market Minute: Earnings Season Kick-Off! – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup’s Earnings: Uninspiring As Expected – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Citigroup Earnings: C Reports Solid Q2 Earnings Beat – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Bank of America’s Profit Margins Are Shrinking. Should Investors Be Worried? – Motley Fool” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Skba Capital Management Llc decreased Hp Inc stake by 49,500 shares to 518,250 valued at $10.07 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) stake by 8,700 shares and now owns 91,180 shares. Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) was reduced too.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. $442,708 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) was sold by Whitaker Michael on Wednesday, February 13. Hu W. Bradford had sold 5,420 shares worth $348,343.

Among 5 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Jefferies to “Buy” on Friday, February 22. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $93 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $83 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. Oppenheimer maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) rating on Tuesday, April 16. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $81 target.