Skba Capital Management Has Lifted Its Centurylink (CTL) Position; As Microsoft Com (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Hedeker Wealth Management Group Raised Stake by $737,625

Skba Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 38.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc bought 211,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 757,400 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.08M, up from 545,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.26. About 3.89 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF FEBRUARY 5, 2018 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – FIBERLIGHT IS SEEKING AN AMENDMENT TO ITS $255 MLN SENIOR DEBT FACILITY WITH COBANK; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS HARVEY PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post to Retire in May; 15/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.0%; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Networks; 04/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 23/05/2018 – CenturyLink declares quarterly cash dividend

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 14.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 7,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 55,693 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90 million, up from 48,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $138.15. About 11.76 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Microsoft To Reorganize, Establishing Divisions Focused On Device And Cloud: CNBC — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Signs Fuel Testing Contract with European Commission Joint Research Centre; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion; 13/03/2018 – The figure was cited by plaintiffs suing Microsoft for systematically denying pay raises or promotions to women; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT CALLS 3G CAPITAL EXECUTIVES “GREAT, GREAT” MANAGERS AND “WONDERFUL” PARTNERS; 17/04/2018 – MatrixCare Continues to be a Leader for LTPAC Industry in Interoperability; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.82B, EST. $25.78B; 24/04/2018 – Eagle Investment Systems to Deliver Cloud Data Management Solution for Global Investment Managers Powered by Microsoft Azure; 04/04/2018 – DXC Technology Advances Position as a Leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 Global Independent Systems lntegrator Partner with Acquisitions of Sable37 and eBECS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Wells Fargo Co Mn has invested 2.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bessemer Group Inc reported 8.10 million shares stake. Paragon Capital Management Ltd invested in 5.58% or 78,149 shares. Horan Cap Advsrs Llc accumulated 42,371 shares or 3.16% of the stock. Overbrook Mgmt stated it has 91,235 shares. 160,691 were accumulated by Pacific Global Invest Management. Gfs Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 1.27% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Modera Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.7% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 31,913 shares. Granite Investment Prns holds 257,388 shares. Gam Holding Ag reported 2.77% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Financial Architects reported 3,260 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 4.84 million shares. Harbour Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 6.63% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Country Club Tru Na, Missouri-based fund reported 162,592 shares. Opus Capital Grp Lc holds 12,109 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio.

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13M and $622.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 17,990 shares to 96,920 shares, valued at $15.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 24,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 242,170 shares, and cut its stake in Tapestry Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.23% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Shell Asset Mgmt Company accumulated 57,620 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Diversified Trust reported 22,858 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hanson Doremus Invest Mngmt has 0.13% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Virginia-based Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 135,147 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cannell Peter B And Incorporated holds 0.01% or 27,074 shares. First Interstate National Bank holds 0% or 1,244 shares in its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Services invested in 0.06% or 156,060 shares. Campbell And Investment Adviser Limited Co accumulated 26,409 shares or 0.16% of the stock. 15,301 are held by Piedmont Inv Advsr Inc. Tompkins Financial Corporation invested 0.02% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). 2.59 million were accumulated by West Family Invs. Mufg Americas Holdings, New York-based fund reported 3 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 1.55M shares in its portfolio.